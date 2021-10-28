These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Bunny Crypto' Up 4000%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Wednesday night after Shiba Inu briefly surpassed Dogecoin in market capitalization.

What Happened: Elons Rabbit (CRYPTO: ERABBIT), a bunny-themed coin, is up 4008.78% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.04789 at press time. The token is the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the past 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The coin has surged 4171.2% against Bitcoin and also gained 4246.3% against Ethereum.

Among the other knock-off coins, Baby Floki Billionaire (CRYPTO: BabyFB) has surged 139.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000001154 and is the top trending coin, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Baby Moon Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) is up 98.1% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000000026 and Kaiken Shiba (CRYPTO: KSHIB) has risen 36.8% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000000012.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 8.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2374 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin-killer,” has gained 70.7% over the 24-hour period to $0.00008004.

Why It Matters: Elons Rabbit, a newly launched coin, says on its website it is a community-driven token inspired by “DogeFather” and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Baby Floki Billionaire, a coin based on the Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) coin, was launched on the Binance Smart Chain Network earlier this month.

The coin took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce it is the top trending cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap.

Baby Moon Floki, which launched earlier this month, is a hyper-deflationary token that has a smart exchange system built into the ecosystem.

The token noted on Twitter that it currently has over 8,000 cryptocurrency holders.

Kaiken Shiba says it is on a mission to rescue dogs in need and bring the adoption of cryptocurrency into the mainstream through new concepts such as bounty, non fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchange and credit cards on its website.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Below Key Levels, Dogecoin Got Flipped By The Unstoppable Shiba Inu, DeFi Coins Regain Luster