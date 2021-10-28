fbpx

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Bunny Crypto' Up 4000%

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 27, 2021 11:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Bunny Crypto' Up 4000%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Wednesday night after Shiba Inu briefly surpassed Dogecoin in market capitalization.

What Happened: Elons Rabbit (CRYPTO: ERABBIT), a bunny-themed coin, is up 4008.78% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.04789 at press time. The token is the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the past 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The coin has surged 4171.2% against Bitcoin and also gained 4246.3% against Ethereum.

Among the other knock-off coins, Baby Floki Billionaire (CRYPTO: BabyFB) has surged 139.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000001154 and is the top trending coin, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Baby Moon Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) is up 98.1% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000000026 and Kaiken Shiba (CRYPTO: KSHIB) has risen 36.8% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000000012.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 8.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2374 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin-killer,” has gained 70.7% over the 24-hour period to $0.00008004.

Why It Matters: Elons Rabbit, a newly launched coin, says on its website it is a community-driven token inspired by “DogeFather” and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Baby Floki Billionaire, a coin based on the Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) coin, was launched on the Binance Smart Chain Network earlier this month.

The coin took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce it is the top trending cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap.

Baby Moon Floki, which launched earlier this month, is a hyper-deflationary token that has a smart exchange system built into the ecosystem.

The token noted on Twitter that it currently has over 8,000 cryptocurrency holders.

Kaiken Shiba says it is on a mission to rescue dogs in need and bring the adoption of cryptocurrency into the mainstream through new concepts such as bounty, non fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchange and credit cards on its website.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Below Key Levels, Dogecoin Got Flipped By The Unstoppable Shiba Inu, DeFi Coins Regain Luster

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Sells Another $59M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood And This Social Media Stock

Cathie Wood Sells Another $59M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood And This Social Media Stock

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday further raised its exposure in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) as shares of the financial services company tanked after reporting earnings for the latest quarter. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Below Key Levels, Dogecoin Got Flipped By The Unstoppable Shiba Inu, DeFi Coins Regain Luster

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Below Key Levels, Dogecoin Got Flipped By The Unstoppable Shiba Inu, DeFi Coins Regain Luster

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.26% to $2.61 trillion. read more
Is Shiba Inu On Track To Topple Dogecoin In Market Cap?

Is Shiba Inu On Track To Topple Dogecoin In Market Cap?

As Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) touched an all-time high of $0.00005391 early Wednesday, it might appear that it is about to catch up with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), but there’s more to it than meets the eye. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.16% lower at $0.26 early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has risen 5.94% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin, DOGE rose 1.09%. It fell 3.23% against Ethereum over 24 hours. read more