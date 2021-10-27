Here's How One Crypto Investor Made More Than $5B With Shiba Inu

Altcoins challenging Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have taken the crypto world by storm throughout the past year. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) famously ran from $0.003 to more than $.50 in less than six months.

But now, there’s a new dog on the block. Shiba Inu is the breed of dog Dogecoin’s famous meme is based on. So, one savvy crypto creator established a coin called the "Shiba Inu."

According to Coinbase, the all-time return for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is more than 5,000,000%.

More than one trader took advantage of this run. Etherscan.io is a site that allows users to check the history and holdings of different crypto wallets. According to the site, one wallet purchased $8,000 worth of Shiba Inu in August 2020. Today, that $8,000 worth of Shiba Ibu became worth more than $5 billion.

Many users on Twitter pointed out the wallet, including @Unusual_Whales and @MorningBrew.

This wallet bought roughly $8,000 of $SHIB last August. It's now worth $5.7 billion. From $8,000 to $5.7 billion in roughly 400 days. We may actually be looking at the greatest individual trade of all time. pic.twitter.com/LtdgQ83bKP — Morning Brew � (@MorningBrew) October 27, 2021

The wallet was last active 192 days ago. What did it do next? Buy more $SHIB. https://t.co/MER7hO8i6b — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 27, 2021

The move from $8,000 to $5,000,000,000 is a gain of more than 60 million percent. Even Warren Buffett will be envious of those gains. If interested in Shiba Inu, read here for more information.

Photo: 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay