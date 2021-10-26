GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is betting on cryptocurrency even more, as revealed by a recent job listing suggesting that the firm is looking to join Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in developing the metaverse.

What Happened: GameStop recently filed a LinkedIn job listing that says the firm is looking for a candidate fit to fill its "Product Owner – Head of Web3 Gaming" remote job role.

The listing reveals that the candidate should have experience with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain-powered gaming platforms.

In late May, GameStop also launched an in-house NFT marketplace for which the company is apparently still hiring staff.

The listing also outlines a future for the gaming industry that is closely reminiscent of the metaverse Facebook is working on.

The company said “games are places you’ll go” and “blockchains will power the commerce beneath.”

The firm's "Head of Web3 Gaming" will also be tasked with integrating those virtual worlds with various blockchains and Ethereum second-layer scalability solutions.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares were up 2.78% at $178.85 Tuesday afternoon.