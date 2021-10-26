fbpx

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 26, 2021 6:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Going Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.17%% higher at $0.27 early Tuesday.
What’s Moving? Against larger peers — Bitcoin and Ethereum — DOGE rose 2.5% and 0.68%, respectively, over 24 hours. 

The meme coin has risen 10% over a seven-day trailing period.

Since 2021 began, DOGE has shot up 4681%.

In May, DOGE had touched an all-time high of $0.74.
See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved in tandem with other major coins at press time when the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.19% to $2.63 trillion.

DOGE was the fourth-most trending coin on Twitter at press time, as per CoinTrendz data behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu.  

DOGE was mentioned in 2,440 tweets, while Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu were mentioned in 10,930, 4,069, and 4,028 tweets, respectively. DOGE was trending on CoinMarketCap at press time as well.

The wider cryptocurrency trend is being driven by Bitcoin — the apex cryptocurrency is rising ahead of the listing of yet another exchange-traded fund. The VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF is expected to begin trading on Tuesday, as per CoinDesk.

At the same time, large investors have been moving their coins off cryptocurrency exchanges for probable safekeeping for long-term holding.

Meanwhile, a Dogecoin-knockoff Shibanomics has soared over 1000% in the last 24 hours. Shibanomics is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain.

Read Next: Tom Brady Says He Is Giving 1 Bitcoin To Fan Who Gave Back 600th Touchdown Ball

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This DeFi Crypto Has Better Gains Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Over A Week

This DeFi Crypto Has Better Gains Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Over A Week

Even though DeFi coins have remained out of limelight in a bullish cryptocurrency market, Curve Dao Token (CRYPTO: CRV) has outpaced the weekly gains of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up 1033.87%; Hits New All-Time High

This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up 1033.87%; Hits New All-Time High

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu continued to rally and Dogecoin drifted lower. read more
Bitcoin Gets Its Mojo Back, DeFi Coins Pale Against Ethereum, Dogecoin Slips Into The Red As Rival Shiba Inu Spikes

Bitcoin Gets Its Mojo Back, DeFi Coins Pale Against Ethereum, Dogecoin Slips Into The Red As Rival Shiba Inu Spikes

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)  and other major coins were buoyant Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 3.2% to $2.62 trillion. read more
Facebook Whistleblower's Crypto Connection, China COVID-19 Risk, Tesla Price Hike, Ark's Bet On Snap, Elon Musk On Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed

Facebook Whistleblower's Crypto Connection, China COVID-19 Risk, Tesla Price Hike, Ark's Bet On Snap, Elon Musk On Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more