fbpx

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu — Who? These Knockoffs Are Striking Bigger Gains After Elon Musk's Tweets

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 24, 2021 10:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu — Who? These Knockoffs Are Striking Bigger Gains After Elon Musk's Tweets

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk commented on Twitter that he holds Dogecoin, but not Shiba Inu.

What Happened: Baby Moon Floki is up 184.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000000025. The coin has also surged 169.0% against Bitcoin and gained 172.8% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, DoraemonInu (CRYPTO: DORAEMONINU) has surged 84.3% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000000011, while Shiba Floki is up 15.9% during the 24-hour period to $0.0000000282.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 9.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2741 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin-killer,” has gained 9.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003928.

Why It Matters: Baby Moon Floki, which launched earlier this month, is a hyper-deflationary token that has a smart exchange system built into the ecosystem.

The coin retweeted a post that it now has 4,400 currency holders.

Doraemon, an ERC-20 token on Ethereum’s blockchain that is based on the popular manga character Doraemon, also retweeted a post that it now has a market capitalization of $10 million and has reached over 2,000 holders.

Shiba Floki, a hyper-deflationary token that operates on Binance Smart Chain, calls itself “a descendant of meme father Dogecoin.”

Shiba Floki announced on Twitter it plans to soon launch Squid Floki non fungible tokens (NFTs) and that users can join “Squid Game” with the coin’s new NFT collection.

Read Next: Dogecoin Gets Elon Musk Boost, Shiba Inu Remains Green Despite Setback, Bitcoin, Ethereum Stop To Catch Breath

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Yes To Dogecoin, No To Shiba Inu: How Fans On Reddit Are Reacting To This Elon Musk Revelation

Yes To Dogecoin, No To Shiba Inu: How Fans On Reddit Are Reacting To This Elon Musk Revelation

On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a Benzinga report and said “lots of&r read more
Dogecoin Gets Elon Musk Boost, Shiba Inu Remains Green Despite Setback, Bitcoin, Ethereum Stop To Catch Breath

Dogecoin Gets Elon Musk Boost, Shiba Inu Remains Green Despite Setback, Bitcoin, Ethereum Stop To Catch Breath

Major coins were flat but Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu rose higher as a weekend dominated by the latter came to an end on Sunday evening. The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1% to $2.54 trillion. read more
Almost A Third Of All US Cryptocurrency Holders Own Dogecoin: Survey

Almost A Third Of All US Cryptocurrency Holders Own Dogecoin: Survey

According to a recent survey done by the ‘Finder’, the adoption rate of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the U.S. read more
Shiba Inu, Bitcoin All-Time Highs, ETF Buzz, Buterin Sell Of 'Dog Coins,' Tesla's HODL And AMC Coin: Crypto Week In Review

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin All-Time Highs, ETF Buzz, Buterin Sell Of 'Dog Coins,' Tesla's HODL And AMC Coin: Crypto Week In Review

Here are five key cryptocurrency stories you should know about from this week.  read more