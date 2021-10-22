fbpx

Walmart To Install 200 Bitcoin ATMs In The U.S

bySamiran Mondal
October 22, 2021 3:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Walmart To Install 200 Bitcoin ATMs In The U.S

Walmart INC (NYSE:WMT), the world’s largest company by revenue, is letting customers buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) at dozens of its U.S. stores. Walmart Shoppers Can Now Buy Bitcoin at 200 Kiosks in Its Stores. Walmart plans to eventually install 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs in the U.S. and has installed 200 in a pilot program.

Although the pilot includes only 200 kiosks, the broader launch plans to eventually see the installation of 8,000 bitcoin ATMs across the country, according to Bloomberg. There has been no further details on timelines as of yet.

According to Coin ATM Radar, there are currently over 25,000 bitcoin ATMs at select grocery stores and service stations in the U.S. Coinstar operates 4,400 kiosks enabled for Bitcoin purchases, across 33 states.

The cryptocurrency ATM industry is expanding at a rapid pace, partly fueled by the COVID pandemic. Coinstar announced plans in 2020 to double its fleet of 3,500 Coinme BTMs amid a spike in usage.

More recently, Coinstar, which started adding bitcoin-buying services with Coinme in early 2019, added 300 bitcoin-enabled machines at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harveys and other grocery stores across Florida.

But Walmart, long seen as the crown jewel to bringing crypto financial services into the mainstream, is another step up – even if the 200-kiosk pilot is chump change for a company with 4,700 stores and a market cap of $409 billion. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

How Elon Musk reacted to After Bitcoin's All-Time High

How Elon Musk reacted to After Bitcoin's All-Time High

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) latest rally to an all-time high price of above $67,000 has given rise to a fresh wave of bullish predictions, with the cryptocurrency’s price already more than double where it started the year. read more
Bitcoin Bounces Back, And Our Top Crypto Name Bounces With It. A Hedged Bet On Both Making New Highs.

Bitcoin Bounces Back, And Our Top Crypto Name Bounces With It. A Hedged Bet On Both Making New Highs.

  Ed Carpenter Racing's Bitcoin-themed number 21 Chevrolet from last spring's Indy 500. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Bounces Above $60,000 With Bitcoin finally regaining the $60,000 level last week, it's worth remembering where it was last spring.  read more
Valkyrie's Bitcoin ETF Launches On Nasdaq

Valkyrie's Bitcoin ETF Launches On Nasdaq

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ: BTF) launched today, giving U.S. investors another Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) to choose from. read more
Someone Just Sent $742M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $742M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $742,459,249 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qktkgnv6hwyd4sddxpkcq5z3taxh97f2crhknz0g42we6h4e3sa8qxzrk65 read more