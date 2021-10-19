fbpx

Dogecoin Leads Major-Crypto Pack, Bitcoin Faces Profit-Taking Test And Ethereum Sits On The Sideline

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 18, 2021 9:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Leads Major-Crypto Pack, Bitcoin Faces Profit-Taking Test And Ethereum Sits On The Sideline

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was the leading gainer among major coins on Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 0.24% to $2.48 trillion.

What Happened: The Shiba Inu-themed coin traded higher by 4.06% at $0.25 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGE has run up 7.58%.

The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), traded marginally higher by 0.31% at $61,143.81 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has appreciated 9.18%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 2.57% over 24 hours to $3,763.35. Over a seven-day period, ETH has risen 7.71%.

On Monday, the top 24-hour gainer was Stacks, as per CoinMarketCap data. STX soared 14.66% to $2.59 in the period. 

Over the week, the coin associated with a project bringing Decentralized Finance or DeFi to Bitcoin’s blockchain has shot up 34.74%.

STX rose 14% and 18.01% against BTC and ETH over 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Stacks (STX)

Why It Matters: Last week was one of the “most decisive uptrends” since January for BTC, as per Delphi Digital, an independent research company.

BTC ended the week at $63,000 on Sunday, exceeding the weekly close on April 6 when it had closed at $61,500.

“BTC just recorded its highest weekly close on record last week; let’s let that sink in,” Delphi Digital wrote in an emailed note.

Currently, the apex coin is trading 4.3% below the $64,863.10 all-time high it reached on April 14.

The current exuberance is due to the approval of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is due to go live on Tuesday. 

The overheated futures market is causing some alarm, with open interest in BTC futures near an all-time high.

FTX, Binance, Bitfinex, and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have all hit their respective highest level of BTC futures open interest in the last few days, noted Delphi Digital.

Meanwhile, the majority of long-term holders of Bitcoin are now sitting on profits, as per a Glassnode blog.

“As the market pushes towards the ATH [all time high], and investors hold increasingly large [unrealized] profits, the incentive to sell is growing,” the blockchain data and intelligence provider noted.

Changes In BTC Long-Term Holder Position, Courtesy Glassnode

Glassnode noted that there is a “slight softening” of LTH net position change metric, which indicates that spending by such investors is occurring as prices reach above $60,000.

Read Next: Why 'The Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Is Not Short Bitcoin

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Top 5 Coins To Have In Your Investment Portfolio― Crypto Daily Oct. 18, 2021

Top 5 Coins To Have In Your Investment Portfolio― Crypto Daily Oct. 18, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space read more
Bitcoin Bounces Back, And Our Top Crypto Name Bounces With It. A Hedged Bet On Both Making New Highs.

Bitcoin Bounces Back, And Our Top Crypto Name Bounces With It. A Hedged Bet On Both Making New Highs.

  Ed Carpenter Racing's Bitcoin-themed number 21 Chevrolet from last spring's Indy 500. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Bounces Above $60,000 With Bitcoin finally regaining the $60,000 level last week, it's worth remembering where it was last spring.  read more
Elon Musk Milestone, Apple Event, Dogecoin Forecast, Foxconn EVs, Bitcoin ETF: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Elon Musk Milestone, Apple Event, Dogecoin Forecast, Foxconn EVs, Bitcoin ETF: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Square Plans To Build Open-Source Bitcoin Mining System

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Square Plans To Build Open-Source Bitcoin Mining System

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey says that the fintech firm is looking to read more