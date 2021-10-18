TUNE IN: Pixel Vault And Art Blocks Founders To Appear On Benzinga's 'The Roadmap' This Week

Benzinga launched “The Roadmap” as the show to cover news on the non-fungible token industry. The show has featured many interviews from top names in the NFT space and covered weekly news and headlines.

This week, “The Roadmap” has interviews with two of the biggest NFT projects of all time.

Pixel Vault: On Tuesday, Oct. 19 (2 p.m. ET), Gfunk will join “The Roadmap.” Gfunk is the founder of Pixel Vault, PUNKS Comic and MetaHero. Gfunk is also the owner of several CryptoPunks and a Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Launched in May at a cost of 0.2 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) each, or around $720 at the time, PUNKS Comics have been one of the most successful and widely viewed NFT projects of all time.

Pixel Vault recently signed a representation deal with WME to help monetize the brand in the future.

CryptoSlam ranks PUNKS Comic as the 15th largest NFT by sales volume of all-time at $120.5 million. MetaHero ranks 65th at $22.5 million.

Hear from Gfunk on the early days of creating Pixel Vault and what’s planned for the future.

Art Blocks: On Thursday, Oct. 21 (2 p.m. ET), “The Roadmap” welcomes Erick Calderon to the show. Calderon, also known as Snowfro, is the founder of Art Blocks, one of the most successful NFT projects of all time.

The “creator of Squiggle,” according to his biography, Calderon is an influential name in the NFT space and generative art.

Art Blocks ranks as the third largest NFT project by sales volume of all-time at $996.8 million.

A Chromie Squiggle under the Art Blocks brand sold for $2.44 million in August. Two Chromie Squiggles were purchased for a total of $4 million recently.

Hear from Calderon on the creation of Art Blocks, why the project is successful and how Art Blocks is donating back to great causes.