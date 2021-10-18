Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: STX) rose 19.99% to $2.48 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $318.80 million, which is 391.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,631,707,819 as of today. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) is up 9.88% at $143.67. The trading volume for this coin is currently $522.70 million, which is 27.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,601,932,590.

(CRYPTO: ZEC) is up 9.88% at $143.67. The trading volume for this coin is currently $522.70 million, which is 27.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,601,932,590. 11,695,361.2 21,000,000 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) increased by 7.59% to $0.26. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.19 billion, a 100.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $33,524,160,568.

(CRYPTO: DOGE) increased by 7.59% to $0.26. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.19 billion, a 100.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $33,524,160,568. 131,746,758,767.57 Not Available Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 7.09% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $3.37 billion, a 180.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $13,751,120,201.

(CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 7.09% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $3.37 billion, a 180.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $13,751,120,201. 497,730,966,630,395.75 Not Available Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) rose 2.81% to $70.6 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Gold’s current trading volume totals $86.77 million, a 52.7% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,183,711,276.

(CRYPTO: BTG) rose 2.81% to $70.6 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Gold’s current trading volume totals $86.77 million, a 52.7% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,183,711,276. 17,513,924 Not Available LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) rose 2.62% to $2.95 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.01 million, a 61.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,788,749,431.

(CRYPTO: LEO) rose 2.62% to $2.95 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.01 million, a 61.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,788,749,431. 943,656,764.9 Not Available ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) increased by 2.3% to $2.04. The trading volume for this coin is currently $95.85 million, which is 13.37% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,377,357,057.

LOSERS

Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) fell 1.68% to $258.35 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $183.52 million, a 19.93% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $4,585,816,830.

(CRYPTO: XMR) fell 1.68% to $258.35 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $183.52 million, a 19.93% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $4,585,816,830. 18,013,367.71 Not Available Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.65% to $3806.58 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $20.38 billion, a 11.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 438,738,891,188.

(CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.65% to $3806.58 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $20.38 billion, a 11.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 438,738,891,188. 117,977,213.87 Not Available Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.65% to $3773.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.71 million, which is 25.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STETH’s estimated market cap is $5,196,751,071.

(CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.65% to $3773.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.71 million, which is 25.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STETH’s estimated market cap is $5,196,751,071. 1,399,165.15 1,399,224.19 Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) fell 1.48% to $2.15 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $1.65 billion, a 49.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ADA’s estimated market cap is $67,997,063,479.

(CRYPTO: ADA) fell 1.48% to $2.15 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $1.65 billion, a 49.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ADA’s estimated market cap is $67,997,063,479. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000 Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 1.22% to $611.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.94 billion, which is 43.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,334,910,159.

(CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 1.22% to $611.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.94 billion, which is 43.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,334,910,159. 18,875,624.9 21,000,000 Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) fell 1.21% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $134.58 million, a 23.26% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $5,296,960,543 as of today.

(CRYPTO: HBAR) fell 1.21% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $134.58 million, a 23.26% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $5,296,960,543 as of today. 14,850,701,097 Not Available Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) decreased by 1.02% to $183.92 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.53 billion, which is 1.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LTC’s estimated market cap is $12,388,448,665 as of today.

Powered by CoinGecko API