What's Up With NuCypher Crypto Token's 1,000% Surge?

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 15, 2021 10:04 am
The price of NuCypher’s (CRYPTO: NU) native crypto token surged by over 1,000% to a high of $3.58 on Friday.

What Happened: NU was trading at $0.28 before a massive rally sent the token’s price to a new all-time high. The massive rally followed a listing announcement by Korea’s largest crypto exchange Upbit.

Trading activity for the NU token stood at $1.7 billion, up by an astounding 1,6235.68% over 24 hours, even surpassing Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) volumes by several million.

NuCypher’s native tokens are used on the larger NuCypher network to incentivize network participants to perform key operations. The NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node and to participate in governance proposals.

The exchange also listed Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) which rallied 12% and 30%, respectively, following the news.

At $7.3 billion, Upbit’s daily trading volume outpaced that of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), which stood at $5.8 billion at the time of writing.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) was the most traded coin against the Korean Won on the crypto exchange. The AXS/KRW pair accounted for 10.92% of the exchange’s overall trading volume.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded at a slight premium on Upbit, trading hands for around $61,600, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Photo: Christopher Burns on Unsplash

