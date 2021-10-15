fbpx

As Elon Musk Tweets About Dogecoin, Is The Rally In 'Floki' Coins Over?

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 15, 2021 12:25 am
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s recent tweets about Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) may have helped boost the meme cryptocurrency’s price but Dogecoin knockoffs named after Musk’s pet dog Floki have fallen after recent strong gains.

What Happened: Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), which calls itself the “best rebase token known to man,” fell 25% over the last 24 hours to $0.0001439 at press time.

The new token, which is just over a week old, also lost 26.1% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and tumbled 28.5% against Ethereum during the 24-hour period.

PrinceFloki (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki), a rebase token with DOGE rewards, has fallen 22.5% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000000317.

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI), which calls itself “the third biggest meme coin” after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, has lost 6.9% during the last 24 hours to $0.00007108.

Meanwhile, Baby Floki Coin (CRYPTO: BABYFLOKICOIN) is a notable exception, with the altcoin up 53.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000005053.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 1.1% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2338 at press time.

Why It Matters: Dogecoin surged on Thursday after Musk sent out some tweets related to the Shiba Inu-themed coin, including approving Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus’ call for DOGE nodes to be upgraded.

Dogecoin adoption has surged this year and the meme cryptocurrency can now be spent at 1704 merchants, it was reported in September, citing CryptWerk data.

The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 4004.5%.

