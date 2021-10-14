This Satellite Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin And Ripple's XRP

Globalstar, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSAT) satellite technologies have been getting a lot of attention in 2021, and investors who bought stock one year ago are seeing green.

Since October 2020, Globalstar stock’s one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).

Globalstar is a telecommunications company that derives revenue from the provision of mobile satellite services, which are typically used by customers where existing terrestrial wireline and wireless communications networks are impaired or do not exist.

Globalstar provides communications services such as two-way and one-way voice and data transmission. Globalstar is also an owner of satellite assets and generates the vast majority of its revenue within the U.S.

Ahead of Apple's iPhone 13 launch in mid-September, Globalstar shares gathered some momentum after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities said in a report… Read More

Here's how the returns break down from October 2020 to the present:

Bitcoin Cash is up from $262.32 to $601.76 for a return of 129.39%

is up from $262.32 to $601.76 for a return of 129.39% Litecoin is up from $49.58 to $180.53 for a return of 264.12%

is up from $49.58 to $180.53 for a return of 264.12% XRP is up from $0.25 to $1.13 for a return of 352.00%

is up from $0.25 to $1.13 for a return of 352.00% And finally, Globalstar is up from $0.32 to $1.64 for a return of 412.50%

