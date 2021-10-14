fbpx

This Satellite Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin And Ripple's XRP

byHenry Khederian
October 14, 2021 11:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Satellite Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin And Ripple's XRP

Globalstar, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSAT) satellite technologies have been getting a lot of attention in 2021, and investors who bought stock one year ago are seeing green.

Since October 2020, Globalstar stock’s one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).

Globalstar is a telecommunications company that derives revenue from the provision of mobile satellite services, which are typically used by customers where existing terrestrial wireline and wireless communications networks are impaired or do not exist. 

Globalstar provides communications services such as two-way and one-way voice and data transmission. Globalstar is also an owner of satellite assets and generates the vast majority of its revenue within the U.S.

Ahead of Apple's iPhone 13 launch in mid-September, Globalstar shares gathered some momentum after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities said in a report… Read More

Here's how the returns break down from October 2020 to the present: 

  • Bitcoin Cash is up from $262.32 to $601.76 for a return of 129.39%
  • Litecoin is up from $49.58 to $180.53 for a return of 264.12%
  • XRP is up from $0.25 to $1.13 for a return of 352.00%
  • And finally, Globalstar is up from $0.32 to $1.64 for a return of 412.50%

Image by Wikilmages

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Cryptocurrency is making its latest push into the mainstream as New York-based brokerage Public.com lists multiple digital assets for trade.  See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT? read more
Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Bitcoin Cash Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's (CRYPTO: BCH) price rose 8.14% to $623.44. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 28.0% gain, moving from $485.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3,785.82. read more
Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Polygon Among The Top Crypto Movers For Today

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Polygon Among The Top Crypto Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more