fbpx

BlackRock CEO Sees 'Huge Opportunities' For Crypto, But Isn't Sure If Bitcoin Is Going To $80K Or Zero

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 14, 2021 12:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BlackRock CEO Sees 'Huge Opportunities' For Crypto, But Isn't Sure If Bitcoin Is Going To $80K Or Zero

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink said the concept of blockchain and crypto will play a “very large role” in the future.

What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC’s "Squawk Box," Fink said he was fascinated by the amount of interest the crypto space has received.

“It’s fantastic. I love the fact that more people are looking to invest in different things. I believe this is a very good, positive action,” said Fink.

Yet the BlackRock CEO said he “wasn’t a student of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)” and as such, couldn’t be sure what kind of price target the cryptocurrency could reach in the near future.

“I can’t tell you whether it’s [Bitcoin] going to be going to $80,000 or zero. But I do believe there is a huge role for a digitized currency, and I believe that’s going to help consumers worldwide,” he said.

Fink isn’t sure whether that digitized currency is going to be Bitcoin or something else, but remains fascinated with the way crypto has captured a wide amount of interest.

“Whether it’s going to play out in the long run. We’ll see. As I said, I see huge opportunities in a digitized crypto/ blockchain-related currency, and that’s where I think it’s going — and that’s going to create some big winners and some big losers,” he said.

Earlier this year, BlackRock included cash-settled Bitcoin futures in two of its funds: the BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and the BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio.

Unlike Fink, BlackRock CIO Rick Rieder is less reserved in his stance on Bitcoin. In September, Rieder revealed that he held some Bitcoin because he likes assets that are volatile with upside convexity.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading 2.2% higher at $57,376 midday Thursday.  BlackRock shares were up 1.86% at $884. 

Image by Thought Catalog on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Mark Cuban Picks These 2 Cryptocurrencies For The Most Upside

Mark Cuban Picks These 2 Cryptocurrencies For The Most Upside

One of the most vocal bulls of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in 2021 has been Mark Cuban. The Dallas Mavericks began accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment for tickets and merch earlier this year, but DOGE might not be Cuban’s favorite cryptocurrency anymore. read more
Why (And When) Mike Novogratz Expects A 'Parabolic' Move In Bitcoin And Ethereum

Why (And When) Mike Novogratz Expects A 'Parabolic' Move In Bitcoin And Ethereum

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (Pink: BRPHF) CEO Mike Novogratz thinks the recent surge in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and read more
Jim Cramer Identifies 'Major Reason To Buy Bitcoin'

Jim Cramer Identifies 'Major Reason To Buy Bitcoin'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is surging to new five-month highs Wednesday and Jim Cramer believes a buy signal was flashed when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke in a televised appearance on CNBC. read more
These 4 Popular Crypto Analysts See Bitcoin Shooting Further Up From $57K Level

These 4 Popular Crypto Analysts See Bitcoin Shooting Further Up From $57K Level

Four popular cryptocurrency analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and see the apex cryptocurrency rising further from its present level of $57000. read more