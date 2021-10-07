fbpx

The NFT Experience Is Coming To Art Basel Miami Beach: What You Need To Know

byDustin Blitchok
October 7, 2021 11:30 am
When Art Basel returns in December after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will incorporate a medium that’s grown exponentially since the last time the art world gathered in Miami Beach: non-fungible tokens.

Tezos, an energy-efficient open-source blockchain, will present a curated NFT art experience including interactive exhibits, speakers and collaborative panel discussions, Art Basel announced Thursday. Tezos is an official partner of Art Basel Miami Beach 2021.

Tezos will serve as “an ambassador for the larger NFT ecosystem to the traditional art world,” according to the announcement, which added that NFTs “represent the technology layer for artistic expression with digital provenance.”

More About The Tezos Blockchain: The blockchain, one of the original proof of stake layer one networks, has been used by brands and individuals like Red Bull Racing Honda, McLaren Racing, OneOf, Interpop and rapper Doja Cat to mint, host and trade NFTs.

Tezos attracts artists who are community-driven, environmentally conscious and encouraged by low cost barriers, according to Thursday’s announcement.

The Return Of Art Basel To The 305: Art Basel is a private, for-profit fair held at the Miami Beach Convention Center that has sprouted countless ancillary art fairs, exhibitions, concerts and parties in the Miami area during the first week of December. The 2019 edition drew 81,000 visitors to Miami Beach.

This year’s Art Basel will be open to the public for one less day than before, opening Thursday, Dec. 2 and closing Saturday, Dec. 4.

Private days on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and a Dec. 1 vernissage are by invitation only.

Art Basel also holds annual fairs in Hong Kong and Basel, Switzerland, the site of the original exhibition.

