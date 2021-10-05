fbpx

Shiba Inu Runs Further Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin Following Whale Purchase: What's Next For The Crypto Puppy?

byMelanie Schaffer
October 5, 2021 4:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Runs Further Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin Following Whale Purchase: What's Next For The Crypto Puppy?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was trading up almost 50% higher at one point Tuesday, after the crypto busted up through two resistance levels at $0.00001406 and $0.00001799. According to Cointrendz data, Shiba Inu had more mentions than Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on Twitter.

Historically, Crypto whales have held a large percentage of Shiba Inu’s available tokens. Initially, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin owned 50% of all available Shiba Inu coins before donating $1 billion to India’s COVID-19 relief fund and burning the remainder.

On Monday it was reported an anonymous whale locked up six trillion Shib tokens on Friday and on Saturday topped up the stake with a purchase of another 276 billion Shiba Inu coins. Shiba Inu has a circulating supply of 394.7 billion tokens.

See Also: How to Buy Shiba Inu Coin

The Shiba Inu Chart: On Monday, Shiba Inu printed a big bullish green candlestick but fell slightly under the resistance level of $0.00001406 after surpassing the level briefly. The move higher was made on large bullish volume, which indicated high levels of interest had returned to the crypto, and Shiba Inu continued its run north with a second day of huge volume.

By midafternoon Tuesday, Shiba Inu’s daily volume stood about over 14.4 million compared to the 10-day average of 2.55 million. Bullish traders will want to watch for an eventually bearish volume climax as when the crypto eventually runs into profit takers.

Shiba Inu’s relative strength index was measuring in at about 89% on Tuesday, which puts the crypto square into overbought territory. When a stock or crypto’s RSI exceeds 70%, it can be a sell signal for technical traders although the RSI can stay extended for long periods of time due to momentum.

Shiba Inu is trading well above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators. The crypto is also trading well above the 50-day simple moving average and on Oct. 2 both EMAs crossed above the 50-day SMA, which is bullish.

  • Bulls want to see eventual sideways consolidation take place on low volume to drop Shina Inu’s RSI back down below the 70% level. Consolidation would help the crypto gather the strength to make another bullish move to the upside. Shiba Inu has resistance at $0.00002221 and $0.00002801.
  • Bears will want to wait for a bearish volume climax to drop the crypto down quickly below a support level at $0.00001799. Below the level, there is support at $0.00001406 and $0.00000986.

shib_oct._5.png

Photo: Anna Shvets from Pexels

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Institutions Push Bitcoin To $50,000 Again

Institutions Push Bitcoin To $50,000 Again

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) — the world's top cryptocurrency — is once again trading over $50,000 per coin, and institutions are said to have played a major role in this. read more
Bitcoin Could Become Currency In Brazil Soon, But With Strict Regulations

Bitcoin Could Become Currency In Brazil Soon, But With Strict Regulations

Brazil is on the verge of voting on a cryptocurrency regulation bill. The bill is expected to be presented to the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies within the next few days. Bill 2.303/15, which regulates cryptocurrencies, would approve the legal use of the asset. read more
Flippening Incoming? Fund Managers More Bullish On Ethereum Than Bitcoin

Flippening Incoming? Fund Managers More Bullish On Ethereum Than Bitcoin

Fund managers see more long-term growth potential in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to recent research. read more
Is Crypto 'A Jihadist Call' Against US Dollar? Ken Griffin Thinks So

Is Crypto 'A Jihadist Call' Against US Dollar? Ken Griffin Thinks So

Cryptocurrencies are at war with the United States dollar, according to billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who is also critical the amount of time and energy spent on crypto. read more