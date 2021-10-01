Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 34.64% to $98.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.41 billion, which is 0.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $5,885,169,168. 60,797,880.83 270,000,000 ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) is up 25.43% at $1.91. The trading volume for this coin is currently $163.18 million, which is 1.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,276,701,082.

(CRYPTO: ICX) is up 25.43% at $1.91. The trading volume for this coin is currently $163.18 million, which is 1.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,276,701,082. 671,024,145.88 Not Available VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) rose 18.91% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $872.90 million, a 0.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,304,110,851.

(CRYPTO: VET) rose 18.91% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $872.90 million, a 0.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,304,110,851. 66,760,741,299 Not Available IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) increased by 18.23% to $1.34. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $137.24 million, a 0.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,688,988,751 as of today.

(CRYPTO: MIOTA) increased by 18.23% to $1.34. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $137.24 million, a 0.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,688,988,751 as of today. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) rose 16.93% to $243.86 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $246.56 million, which is 0.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,840,854,961 as of today.

(CRYPTO: EGLD) rose 16.93% to $243.86 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $246.56 million, which is 0.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,840,854,961 as of today. 19,834,100 Not Available Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 16.82% at $163.25. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.75 billion, which is 0.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $48,646,386,533 as of today.

(CRYPTO: SOL) is up 16.82% at $163.25. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.75 billion, which is 0.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $48,646,386,533 as of today. 297,703,760.32 488,630,611 Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) is up 16.43% at $5.89. Trading volume for this coin is 10.70 million, which is 0.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $2,460,054,948.

LOSERS

dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) decreased by 5.6% to $22.52 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $775.98 million, which is 0.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,152,963,713 as of today.

(CRYPTO: DYDX) decreased by 5.6% to $22.52 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $775.98 million, which is 0.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,152,963,713 as of today. 51,441,498.4 1,000,000,000 Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) fell 3.1% to $747.45 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $58.06 million, a 3.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,641,915,848.

(CRYPTO: OHM) fell 3.1% to $747.45 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $58.06 million, a 3.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,641,915,848. 2,194,717.65 2,689,910.18 Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) fell 2.25% to $151.44 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 283.32 thousand, which is 0.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,594,167,728 as of today.

Powered by CoinGecko API