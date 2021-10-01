fbpx

Coinbase Security Breach Sees 6,000 Customers Lose Funds

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 1, 2021 3:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Security Breach Sees 6,000 Customers Lose Funds

Thousands of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) users lost their digital assets after blackhat hackers exploited the cryptocurrency exchange's SMS account recovery process to get into their accounts.

See Also: COINBASE REVIEW

What Happened: According to a Bleeping Computer Friday report, attackers were able to bypass Coinbase's multifactor authentication system for the second time this year. The attackers accessed 6,000 accounts; the value of the assets siphoned out is not known.

Earlier this week, Coinbase purportedly notified the affected customers after the theft occurred between March and May of this year.

To access the accounts, the attackers had to know the users' email address, password and phone number. So far it is unclear how the criminals were able to obtain this information, but phishing campaigns targeting crypto exchange users are common enough to be a likely option.

Coinbase identified a vulnerability in the account recovery process that was exploited in the hack. The vulnerability — present in the SMS-based two-factor authentication system — allowed the attackers to receive the two-authentication token and access the accounts.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase's stock seemingly is so far unaffected by the reports, with the stock trading 2.4% higher at $232.93 late in Friday's session. 

See Also: COINBASE VS. GEMINI

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets Media

Related Articles

US Has No Plans To Ban Bitcoin Or Crypto: Fed Chair Powell

US Has No Plans To Ban Bitcoin Or Crypto: Fed Chair Powell

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the United States currently has no plans to ban cryptocurrencies or Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
SEC Delays Bitcoin ETF Decisions, Again

SEC Delays Bitcoin ETF Decisions, Again

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that it delayed its decision on the approval of multiple Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) once again. read more
Bitcoin On Its way To $100K

Bitcoin On Its way To $100K

Regardless of the barriers that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has broken down, this will be a highly resisted asset... until it will no longer be so. read more
Bitcoin's Price Increased More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin's Price Increased More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has risen 9.05% to $47,177. read more