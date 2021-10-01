Exclusive: Cool Cats TRON is the Cat's Meow in NFTs

The new, generative NFT Project is replicating summer’s biggest NFT success with new felines on TRON.

The appetite for NFTs has not decreased, with sales peaking in early September and closing the month at over $2.8 billion according to nonfungible.

As long as the NFT space continues to have such a tremendous demand from buyers, it will continue to bring us new and innovative projects.

For example, Meta Sapiens is soon to launch the “world’s AR NFT Art Project” — it’s an interesting approach to NFTs that uses an app to let you take selfies with your AR NFT Art piece. This should be a step up on the flex of showing a fancy NFT as your Twitter profile picture — now you can show yourself posing with your NFT.

Floating Spaceman: MetaSapiens #06436 – inspired by "Me Against The World" Space Tripper: Born in the 1970s, this sapiens is Uncommon.

NFT platform VUELE™ recently announced that they grossed $93,435 with the release of eleven total NFT drops of feature film thriller ZERO CONTACT starring Oscar-winning Best Actor Anthony Hopkins. The “Platinum Edition” NFT sold for 20 ETH ($56,860).

WomenforAfghanWomen.org (WAW) have partnered with Bookblocks.io to create exclusive artwork inspired by iconic author Louisa May Alcott. All profits will go directly to WAW Louisa May Alcott was a pioneer for women’s rights and so she would approve of WAW’s mission to raise funds to help Afghan women get access to education.

The hottest project of the summer was Cool Cats — but if you don’t have the $12,000+ needed to buy the cheapest available Cool Cat, Palmar Labs has the antidote with Cool Cats TRON, a new generative NFT project that launched in June.

Cool Cats Tron follows the lead of their Ethereum-based predecessors — offering 10,000 Cool Cats drawn from 300,000 options for body, face, hat, and costume that determine the Cat’s ranking.

It’s stretching the facts to say the project is merely inspired by the success of Cool Cats. Palmar Labs is looking to replicate the success but to a new audience on a new chain.

We interviewed the Cool Cats TRON CEO Dimitry Matusso and Community Director Patrick Weber to get the vision on their project — the art, tokenomics, gamification, and the essential community development.

Weber addressed their “successor” status to Cool Cats pretty directly:

“It is obvious that we took the idea of CoolCats from the ETH project, some people called us copycats (pun intended) some people think it's cool. People ask us why?

We have a lot of faith in TRON and its development and blockchain, it is amazing to send NFT’s and make transactions and it is not only safe but also costs approximately 0,00001$ while you pay $25 on the ETH chain which is sometimes more then the NFT cost (numbers may vary but the relation does not). I mean that is bulls**.

So we took the project and developed it further, together with the community. We gave the people a chance to buy a cool cat not for 10 ETH floor price (around $30k) but for 1500 TRX (around $130).

It has been a nerve-wracking but also a rewarding journey. We are growing day-by-day and people from all over the world are joining us. I am exhausted and sleep deprived but the excitement and the feeling of creating something cool is stronger,” Weber said.

So far, more than 500 cats have been sold and the project is riding high on a new partnership with APENFT, which has already supported some of TRON’s most popular and best-selling NFT projects including Meebits and Tpunks.

To announce the relationship, APENFT tweeted:

“Excited to announce we have established strategic cooperation with @CoolCatsTron. NFT special fund will be used for the development and operation of @CoolCatsTron projects. We will jointly promote the construction of TRON NFT ecology. @justinsuntron @Tronfoundation @BitTorrent”

Cool Cats TRON also just opened it’s “Meowketplace” to handle secondary sales.

Dimitry Matusso, CEO and Patrick Weber, Community Director

What is your relationship with TRON?

“We have an official partnership with the TRON Foundation. So we will have official support from their community marketing and they will have a share from income of our new marketplace and it will push us to deeply integrate in TRON ecosystem products,” Matusso said.

“We're the fifth project on the TRON blockchain and we already have as much development as some projects that have been ongoing for months longer,” Matusso said.

What are you doing with gamification and hyping your fan community?

“We do a lot of communication in Telegram, Twitter, and Discord. On Discord you have the real fans that are making suggestions, asking detailed questions about the project, and gamification has been a very big part of our project since also giveaways to attract a lot of people…

On Discord, we recently introduced 10 levels for people who like communicating so people don't shy away from asking questions, giving suggestions, etc. As you reach level five you get to Legendary Cat status. As soon as you get to a legendary cat you have permission to take part in weekly giveaways which the community also loves. We will have a special raffle between all cat holders once per month to drop one rare cat.

And a lot of success in building a good community comes from speaking openly with them. Because generally people like an open and transparent project,” Weber said.

What are the hottest cool cats right now?

“People love the Pokemon GO Cats. They really adore them because I think everybody was into the Pokemon games and they have diehard fans,” Weber said.

What’s your secret to Cool Cats TRON’s success? How do you measure your success?

“I think there is no secret. It's about hard work and about the team. We have a really solid, full professionals team. I think we have the best smart blockchain smart contract developers right now on TRON. And we have really creative illustrators and artists in our team,” Matusso said.

Weber has a different view on what makes a great success, referring back to the strength of the community.

“I think we are much warmer than other projects. Other projects may have a cool design, but from the point of view of the community to which we are committed, they want to help us, they want to give their part. Recently, we did a giveaway and we accidentally sent two Cats instead of one to the winner. He was so nice, that he said he's gonna make a giveaway (of one of the NFTs) from himself to his community. Nobody even asked him for that… I don’t think you have the same thing in other communities,” Weber said.

Weber shared the tweet from @rayong71 the user who gave away his extra cat:

More about cats…

Successful NFT projects live and die based on their relationship to their audience and their ability to keep the audience hyped.

When speaking to an NFT project, we are often looking for passion as well as clever ideas — passion about the project and also passion about the project.

Cool Cats TRON may be repeating the success of a previous project, but this is a new audience on TRON and the Cats are making sure to reward their buyers in every part of the process, including post sales.

Cool Cats TRON is setting up an incentive pool for NFT holders. Anyone who becomes a Cool Cats TRON pool holder will receive a split of future Cool Cat TRON NFT sales.

“It is not always roses and perfect, compared to my former experience, the project moves so much quicker because there is a lot of competition and the cryptomarket is developing insanely fast, so our team needs to be flexible and available almost 24×7. We have to deliver what we promised otherwise the community will be pissed, it is an open transparent space, everybody can check your smart contract and see if there is really work done or not,” Weber said.

As Weber said, you can easily look at the transactions on TRON. But that’s OK when sales are strong and the news is always good.

I love the zeal of a good NFT project, and the enthusiasm Cool Cats TRON has for their audience is likely to continue to push this as a successful project. Until everyone gets on board, the party by all appearances will continue.