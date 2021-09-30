fbpx

Bitcoin Overdue For FOMO Rally That Could Take It To $200,000, Says Bobby Lee

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 30, 2021 7:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Overdue For FOMO Rally That Could Take It To $200,000, Says Bobby Lee

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is overdue for a fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) rally, according to cryptocurrency industry veteran Bobby Lee.

What Happened: “I’m very bullish on Bitcoin, especially for an end-of-year rally, a FOMO rally this year. So I expect Bitcoin prices to break out again in the next few weeks and months,” Lee, the founder and CEO of Ballet Crypto wallet, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Lee said that as the bad news of China’s recent ban on cryptocurrencies is now out of the way, the market is reacting, processing and digesting the information.

Lee added he expects Bitcoin to easily surpass $100,000 this cycle and probably even touch $200,000, depending on how sharp the cryptocurrency’s rally is.

Why It Matters: Lee, who is also the co-founder of China-based BTCC crypto exchange, had predicted in March that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 this summer and even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat.

Bitcoin’s year-to-date gains are 45.9% but the cryptocurrency is down almost 33.9% from its all-time high of $64,863.10 reached in April this year.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 1.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $42,944.22 at press time.

See Also: If You Bought $1,000 In Bitcoin When China Imposed First Ban In 2013, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 4.47% higher at $3,039.51 over 24 hours early Thursday morning at press time. What’s Moving? The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has fallen 2% over the last seven days. ETH gained 1.21% against the apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over 24 hours. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lead The Crypto Market Higher But Inflation Worries Remain

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lead The Crypto Market Higher But Inflation Worries Remain

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other large coins traded in the green as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.57% to $1.85 trillion on Wednesday night. read more
Q&A on Bitcoin Adoption and use case with Tongan Noble: Member of Parliament Lord Fusitu'a

Q&A on Bitcoin Adoption and use case with Tongan Noble: Member of Parliament Lord Fusitu'a

Growing up in a rural town of 700 people, the odds of me talking with a member of parliament were slim at best—let alone talking with them about monetary systems, policy, remittances, GDP growth, etc. read more
Is Using Bitcoin To Buy A House A Good Idea?

Is Using Bitcoin To Buy A House A Good Idea?

The popularity of cryptocurrency has rapidly gone up in just a few years. At one point, the digital currency concept seemed to be just a fad, with only tech whizzes attempting to mine some coin. Now, however, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is at the top of the list for many cryptocurrency investors all over the world.  read more