fbpx

Will Robinhood Slash Coinbase's Earnings?

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 24, 2021 2:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will Robinhood Slash Coinbase's Earnings?

Robinhood's feeless trading experience forced many of its competitors to say goodbye to one of their primary revenue sources. But will it also force the hand of cryptocurrency brokerages?

See Also: HOW TO BUY ROBINHOOD (HOOD) IPO STOCK 

What Happened: According to a Friday Fortune report, when Robinhood launched its feeless stock trading experience in 2014, five years later most of the competing brokerages purportedly "reluctantly followed suit, slashing their lucrative commissions to remain competitive." Similarly, Fortune suggested Robinhood's introduction of cryptocurrency wallet features — to be tested this month — may have a similar effect on competitors such as Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

During Wednesday's Mainnet crypto conference in Manhattan, Christine Brown — chief operating officer of Robinhood’s crypto business — said cryptocurrency exchanges "still charging commissions on trading fees" are "insane."

Robinhood's description of its trades as free has been described as misleading by many, suggesting the firm's controversial practices result in higher costs for its users than they would have incurred by simply paying fees at competing exchanges.

As Fortune put it, "people who buy crypto the supposedly fee-free way basically guarantee that they will not get the best price upon execution of a trade." But Brown believes people will start paying attention to fees in crypto as more people get into the space and volatility decreases increasing the price sensitivity. For this reason, she concluded,  "When users move their dollars to a place where they can get commission-free trading, I think we'll see the rest of the market follow.”

Fortune explains that "Robinhood hopes to pull off the same trick in crypto that it once pulled off in the stock market." It remains to be seen if the company succeeds.

See Also: HOW TO BUY COINBASE (COIN) STOCK 

Photo: Courtesy Robinhood

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Robinhood To Test Crypto Wallet With Blockchain Transfers Next Month

Robinhood To Test Crypto Wallet With Blockchain Transfers Next Month

Stock and cryptocurrency exchange Robinhood announced its users will soon be able to send and receive crypto to and from outside wallet addresses. read more
Jim Cramer Says Short-Timers Will 'Self-Destruct' With AMC, GME, Dogecoin Portfolios

Jim Cramer Says Short-Timers Will 'Self-Destruct' With AMC, GME, Dogecoin Portfolios

CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doesn’t appear to believe in the memestock and meme crypto way of investing. read more
Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 9% In 24 Hours

Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 9% In 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's (CRYPTO: ETC) price has fallen 9.18% to $46.74. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% loss, moving from $56.95 to its current price. read more
China's Crackdown On Crypto Is A Big Opportunity For The US, Says Senator Pat Toomey

China's Crackdown On Crypto Is A Big Opportunity For The US, Says Senator Pat Toomey

A wave of fear on the back of China’s latest crypto ban sent Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tumbling down to $40,900 — but one U.S. senator thinks of it as a “big opportunity.” What Happened: Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, called China’s crypto crackdown a big opportunity for the U.S. read more