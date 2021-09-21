fbpx

Solana Investment Products Saw $4.8M Weekly Inflows Despite Last Week's DDoS Attack

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 21, 2021 11:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Solana Investment Products Saw $4.8M Weekly Inflows Despite Last Week's DDoS Attack

A recent DDoS attack on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) network hasn’t altered its status as the new favorite altcoin among institutional investors.

What Happened: According to CoinShares weekly report monitoring digital asset fund flows, Solana investment products saw $4.8 million in inflows for the week ending Sept. 17.

The continued inflows to Solana come despite the network undergoing a 17-hour outage last week, caused by a denial of service attack.

“This suggests investors were happy to shrug off the attack, seeing it as teething problems rather than something more inherent with the network,” commented CoinShares.

Solana shared its own overview of the outage in a blog earlier today, commending the coordinated efforts of the thousands of validators that upgraded and restarted the network.

“There’s a big difference between an outage like this happening on a centralized network like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services and a decentralized network like Solana,” the company said.

“If AWS crashes, users have to trust Amazon to bring it back to the right state,” Solana added.

Solana’s price hit an all-time high of $216.96 earlier this month but has since lost over 35% of its value. The coin was trading at a price of $136 at press time, recovering from an intra-day low of $125.

What Else: Aside from Solana, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded considerable inflows for the week. Bitcoin saw inflows of $15 million, while Ethereum products saw $6.6 million.

In 2021, Bitcoin’s total market share of assets under management has fallen from 81% in January to just 67% today.

Photo: Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Isn't Currently An Inflation Hedge Says Chainalysis

Bitcoin Isn't Currently An Inflation Hedge Says Chainalysis

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis hasn’t found a “statistically significant correlation” between Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and inflation in the U.S. read more
Did Henry Ford Predict The Rise Of Bitcoin?

Did Henry Ford Predict The Rise Of Bitcoin?

Entrepreneur and industrialist Henry Ford is credited with creating several items that Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) pioneered for the automotive industry. Could Ford also have been a leading voice in the creation of Bitcoin? read more
Cramer 'Begs' Investors Of Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin To Book Profits Before Evergrande Crisis Takes Bigger Toll

Cramer 'Begs' Investors Of Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin To Book Profits Before Evergrande Crisis Takes Bigger Toll

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Monday investors like him should book profits in their cryptocurrency portfolios before things get worse due to the weakness related to struggling Chinese prope read more
Cathie Wood's Ark Raises Stakes In Crypto Plays Robinhood, Coinbase — And Other Keys Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood's Ark Raises Stakes In Crypto Plays Robinhood, Coinbase — And Other Keys Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday further raised its exposure in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) on the dip.  read more