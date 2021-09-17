Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Overtakes WallStreetBets-Favorite Clover Health In Market Cap, Eyes Wish Stock Next

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has overtaken Reddit-favorite Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in terms of market capitalization, while eyeing the market capitalization of e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), another stock favored by retail investors, in sight.

What Happened: Shiba Inu’s market capitalization stands at $3.56 billion as at press time as per CoinMarketCap data, compared to Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health’s market cap of $3.48 billion. Wish platform operator ContextLogic has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion.

Shiba Inu, which calls itself the “Dogecoin killer,” is up 34.2% during the past 24 hours. Over a seven-day period, the altcoin has risen 27.2%.

However, the cryptocurrency is down 76.1% from its all-time high of $0.0000388 reached in May.

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based Dogecoin alternative that supports projects such as a non-fungible token art incubator and a decentralized exchange known as Shibaswap.

Why It Matters: Shiba Inu’s strong gains come after it was reported that cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) listed the token on its trading platform on Thursday. Supporters of the coin view the listing on Coinbase as a significant development.

Shiba Inu is currently trending in the fourth spot among the most-discussed cryptocurrencies on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data.

