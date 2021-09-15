fbpx

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 15, 2021 3:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.19% higher at $0.24 over 24 hours leading up to the early hours of Wednesday.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 1.56% so far over the last seven days.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 1.64% and 0.68% respectively. 

Since the year began, DOGE has shot up 4134.14% hitting an all-time high of $0.74 in early May.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved in tandem with major coins on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.05% to $2.12 trillion.

DOGE did not attract many mentions on Twitter at press time. The cryptocurrency was mentioned in 1,205 tweets, while the highest mentioned cryptocurrency was BTC. The apex coin was mentioned in 5,945 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

On Tuesday, Marcus Sotiriou, a sales trader at the United Kingdom-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, noted that the fear and greed index turned to fear levels, which could be due to increased regulatory concerns.

The New York Attorney General secured a court order to shutter cryptocurrency exchange Coinseed Inc and pay $3 million in fines, as per a report on Tuesday.

Among other charges leveled by authorities, Coinseed allegedly converted its customers’ funds into DOGE without their consent.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin has seen a sharp increase in adoption and can now be spent at 1,672 merchants, which is 39% higher than the beginning of the year, as per CryptWerk data.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When MicroStrategy First Bought It, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shoot Up While Solana Falls On Network Crash

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shoot Up While Solana Falls On Network Crash

Major coins like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded higher on Tuesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.75% to $2.13 trillion. read more
What Is Doge Killer And Is It Dangerous?

What Is Doge Killer And Is It Dangerous?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) isn’t the only cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) should be afraid of. read more
All In On Dogecoin? Why Evolving Fundamentals Could Make Doge A Sound Investment

All In On Dogecoin? Why Evolving Fundamentals Could Make Doge A Sound Investment

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) started out as a joke, but some believe its rapidly evolving fundamentals are now making it a sound investment choice. What Happened: Evolving fundamentals mean that Dogecoin is quickly moving. read more
Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

In a recent tweet, the "Doge Whisperer" mentioned the importance of the 1.14.4 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) upgrade, referring to a two-week-old  read more