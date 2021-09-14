What Is Doge Killer And Is It Dangerous?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) isn’t the only cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) should be afraid of. Doge Killer (CRYPTO: LEASH) is lurking and the crypto may have recently found a bottom near the $609 level.

Doge Killer, which operates on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) platform, has an extremely small supply of only 107,646 tokens, making it highly volatile. Like the Shiba Inu crypto, where 50% of the total supply is owned by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, there are likely a few whales in Doge Killer who can drop the price drastically when they exit positions.

Whales likely help to explain how Doge Killer skyrocketed over 6,300% higher to an ear-scratching all-time high of $10,148. The meteoric rise was then immediately followed by the coin plummeting almost 90% between May 11 and May 19 before it bounced up from the $524 level.

Doge Killer is available on several exchanges including ShibaSwap, ZT, CoinW, Hoo, Uniswap (V3), and LATOKEN. The crypto has a fully diluted market cap of 77,748,541.19 and on Tuesday the 24-hour trading volume was up 243% to $2,961,220.

Coincodex currently predicts the price of Doge Killer to rise 16.66% to the $863.70 mark by Sept. 19.

