fbpx

What Is Doge Killer And Is It Dangerous?

byMelanie Schaffer
September 14, 2021 5:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Is Doge Killer And Is It Dangerous?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) isn’t the only cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) should be afraid of. Doge Killer (CRYPTO: LEASH) is lurking and the crypto may have recently found a bottom near the $609 level.

Doge Killer, which operates on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) platform, has an extremely small supply of only 107,646 tokens, making it highly volatile. Like the Shiba Inu crypto, where 50% of the total supply is owned by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, there are likely a few whales in Doge Killer who can drop the price drastically when they exit positions.

Whales likely help to explain how Doge Killer skyrocketed over 6,300% higher to an ear-scratching all-time high of $10,148. The meteoric rise was then immediately followed by the coin plummeting almost 90% between May 11 and May 19 before it bounced up from the $524 level.

See Also: All In On Dogecoin?

Doge Killer is available on several exchanges including ShibaSwap, ZT, CoinW, Hoo, Uniswap (V3), and LATOKEN. The crypto has a fully diluted market cap of 77,748,541.19 and on Tuesday the 24-hour trading volume was up 243% to $2,961,220.

Coincodex currently predicts the price of Doge Killer to rise 16.66% to the $863.70 mark by Sept. 19.

leash_sept._14_2_0.png

Photo by Melody Less on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

All In On Dogecoin? Why Evolving Fundamentals Could Make Doge A Sound Investment

All In On Dogecoin? Why Evolving Fundamentals Could Make Doge A Sound Investment

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) started out as a joke, but some believe its rapidly evolving fundamentals are now making it a sound investment choice. What Happened: Evolving fundamentals mean that Dogecoin is quickly moving. read more
Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

In a recent tweet, the "Doge Whisperer" mentioned the importance of the 1.14.4 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) upgrade, referring to a two-week-old  read more
Dogecoin: Last Week's Top Crypto Loser?

Dogecoin: Last Week's Top Crypto Loser?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) saw a major selloff during the latest downturn in the broader cryptocurrency market. read more
Cathie Wood Reiterates $500,000 Price Target For Bitcoin In 5 Years, Says Watching Ethereum Amid Growing DeFi, NFT Spaces

Cathie Wood Reiterates $500,000 Price Target For Bitcoin In 5 Years, Says Watching Ethereum Amid Growing DeFi, NFT Spaces

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Invest, is extremely bullish on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), while she is watching the explosive growth of non fungible tokens (NFTs). read more