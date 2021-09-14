fbpx

$2B In Bitcoin Moved For Just 78 Cents In Transaction Fees

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 14, 2021 4:14 pm
A single Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) transaction worth over $2 billion was processed for under $1. 

What Happened: According to data from Blockchain.com, more than 44,500 BTC worth $2,011,009,391 moved from one anonymous crypto wallet to another for as little as 78 cents in transaction fees.

An international transfer of the same size would typically involve a transfer fee of between 1% and 3%. Even a transfer fee of 1% on a $2-billion transfer would cost at least $20 million and take between one and four days to process.

Despite surging to a record high of $62 earlier this year, the average transfer fee on the Bitcoin blockchain is now as low as $2, according to data from BitInfoCharts.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele estimated that if the country’s citizens adopt Bitcoin at scale, then remittance service providers like The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) could lose as much as $400 million a year.

“Wherever you are now, you can send bitcoin to anyone with a Chivo wallet in El Salvador, and in minutes, they have the value and then they can go to one of the ATMs and take it out in cash without a fee,” said Alex Gladstein, chief strategy officer for the Human Rights Foundation.

“That’s drop-dead stunning. It’s an incredible humanitarian improvement.”

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at a price of $46,590. 

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

El Salvador Exempts Foreigners From Capital Gains Taxes On Bitcoin

El Salvador Exempts Foreigners From Capital Gains Taxes On Bitcoin

Days after officially making Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender, the government of El Salvador has declared that foreign investors will not be required to pay tax on profits from Bitcoin investments. read more
El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet Could Cost Western Union, Others $400M Annually: Report

El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet Could Cost Western Union, Others $400M Annually: Report

Despite some early issues, El Salvador’s Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet could take away a large sum of business from global remittance providers. read more
Exiled Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns Taliban Will Wreck Economy — But Will Crypto Keep The Regime Afloat?

Exiled Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns Taliban Will Wreck Economy — But Will Crypto Keep The Regime Afloat?

The exiled head of Afghanistan’s central bank has warned the Taliban will plunge the nation into a financial miasma as frozen assets and an already-weak local currency will create a new wave of monetary hardships. read more
What's Happening With Stellar Lumens (XLM) Crypto?

What's Happening With Stellar Lumens (XLM) Crypto?

Stellar (XLM), the coin underpinning the open network dedicated to helping financial firms connect with each other, traded over 27% higher on a seven-day trailing period at press time. read more