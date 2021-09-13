fbpx

MicroStrategy Acquired 5,050 More Bitcoin For $243M

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 13, 2021 11:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MicroStrategy Acquired 5,050 More Bitcoin For $243M

Business intelligence firm and number one corporate Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holder MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) acquired even more Bitcoin.

See Also: How to buy Bitcoin

What Happened: According to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published on Monday, Microstrategy acquired 5,050 BTC for about $242.9 million at an average of $48,099 per coin. The document also reveals that the company added 8,957 BTC to its corporate Bitcoin treasury in the third quarter of 2021.

MicroStrategy now holds about 114,042 BTC paying a total of $3.16 billion, with the company's average cost per Bitcoin being about $27,713 per BTC including fees and sundry expenses.

Back in August, the firm acquired 3,907 BTC for $177 million — with its holdings reaching a value of $2.918 billion at the time.

MicroStrategy’s primary strategy is to accumulate Bitcoin by funneling all of the capital that it can get hold of into it. The firm is not short on capital — it keeps flowing from the company's rapidly growing market intelligence service revenues or even capital raised through bond and stock sales.

Price Action: As of press time, MicroStrategy is following the direction of the overall crypto market as its stock is down 1.72% and trading at $604.91 on Monday morning.

See Also: 10 Best Crypto Apps and Best Crypto Portfolio Tracker

Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

This Bitcoin-Related Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, Facebook, Disney And Amazon

This Bitcoin-Related Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, Facebook, Disney And Amazon

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), a provider of business intelligence and cloud-based services, has over the past year had an amazing return on investment. read more
TradeStation's James Putra Talks Ethereum, Rise Of Institutional Investment In Cryptocurrency: What Does It All Mean?

TradeStation's James Putra Talks Ethereum, Rise Of Institutional Investment In Cryptocurrency: What Does It All Mean?

Interest in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has increased thanks to the rise of NFTs and the lower price compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), TradeStation’s James Putra told Benzinga. read more
Institutional Investors Now Hold $70B Of Bitcoin: Report

Institutional Investors Now Hold $70B Of Bitcoin: Report

Asset managers accumulated as much as 4% of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) total supply, while both private and public companies both raked in 1% of it. read more
MicroStrategy Bought Additional $177M Of Bitcoin, Now Holds $2.34B Worth Of Crypto

MicroStrategy Bought Additional $177M Of Bitcoin, Now Holds $2.34B Worth Of Crypto

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) bought a significant amount of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) once again, continuing its accumulation. read more