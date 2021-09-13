fbpx

Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
September 13, 2021 10:27 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) is up 28.5% at $235.21. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.50 billion, a 0.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $15,521,633,361.
    Circulating Supply: 66,752,614.52
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 14.16% at $7.32. Tezos’s current trading volume totals $2.32 billion, a 8.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $6,222,885,536 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 844,464,755.6
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR) is up 11.5% at $0.43. Hedera Hashgraph’s current trading volume totals $731.42 million, a 6.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $4,160,950,491 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 9,633,179,235
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 11.37% to $6.9. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $9.64 million, a 3.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $1,123,989,565 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 169,862,691
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) rose 8.76% to $36.47 over the past 24 hours. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $5.94 billion, a 3.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DOT’s estimated market cap is $38,291,004,386 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,029,180,076.94
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 8.62% at $35.6. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.31 billion, which is 4.8% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $9,937,959,390 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 279,091,552.59
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) rose 7.04% to $5.61 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $134.66 million, a 2.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,328,505,881.
    Circulating Supply: 235,445,851.84
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) decreased by 1.36% to $33615 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 195.79 million, which is 0.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,232,851,354.
    Circulating Supply: 35,692.62
    Max Supply: 36,666
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) fell 1.35% to $57.65 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $3.58 billion, a 0.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $7,654,527,745.
    Circulating Supply: 129,410,391.54
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) decreased by 1.35% to $0.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 122.69 million, which is 0.15% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $1,118,534,761 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99
    Max Supply: 2,194,081,027.32
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 1.35% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $288.19 million, a 0.33% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $3,443,004,695.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) fell 1.26% to $84.25 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.22 billion, a 0.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL’s estimated market cap is $8,896,558,249.
    Circulating Supply: 104,092,337
    Max Supply: 1,972,026,646
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) declined by 1.21% to $11.08 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $507.30 million, a 0.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $2,160,605,793.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000
  • Decred (CRYPTO: DCR) declined by 1.12% to $143.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 11.89 million, which is 0.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DCR’s estimated market cap is $1,897,520,856.
    Circulating Supply: 13,307,251.13
    Max Supply: Not Available

