Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) is up 28.5% at $235.21. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.50 billion, a 0.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $15,521,633,361.

Circulating Supply: 66,752,614.52

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 844,464,755.6

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 9,633,179,235

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 169,862,691

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 1,029,180,076.94

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 279,091,552.59

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 235,445,851.84

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) decreased by 1.36% to $33615 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 195.79 million, which is 0.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,232,851,354.

Circulating Supply: 35,692.62

Max Supply: 36,666

Circulating Supply: 129,410,391.54

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99

Max Supply: 2,194,081,027.32

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 104,092,337

Max Supply: 1,972,026,646

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000

Circulating Supply: 13,307,251.13

Max Supply: Not Available

