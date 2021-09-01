fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.63
379.32
+ 0.17%
BTC/USD
+ 1670.52
48653.43
+ 3.56%
DIA
-0.37
354.29
-0.1%
SPY
+ 0.32
451.24
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.06
148.77
+ 0.04%
GLD
+ 0.03
169.66
+ 0.02%

Former US President Donald Trump: Crypto Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 1, 2021 7:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Former US President Donald Trump: Crypto Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the U.S., hasn’t changed his outlook towards cryptocurrencies as an asset class.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, Trump said he had not dabbled in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies because he prefers the U.S. dollar.

“I like the currency of the United States. I think the others [cryptocurrencies] are potentially a disaster waiting to happen,” he said.

The former president went on to state that the existence of cryptocurrencies could potentially even hurt the value of the dollar.

“They may be fake. Who knows what they are? They certainly are currencies that people don’t know very much about. I’m not a big fan,” he added.

Why It Matters: Trump’s most recent statements essentially reiterated his comments from last month. In June, he called Bitcoin “a scam” and called for U.S. regulators to step in and act.

"The currency of this world should be the dollar. And I don't think we should have all of the Bitcoins of the world out there. I think they should regulate them very, very high," Trump said at the time, adding, "It takes the edge off of the dollar and the importance of the dollar."

Read Also: Cathie Wood: Institutions Used The Correction This Year To Move Into Bitcoin

At the time of Trump’s comments last month, Bitcoin was trading at $36,000. Since then, the price of the leading digital asset has appreciated by 42% to cross the $50,000 mark for the first time since May.

However, Bitcoin hasn’t managed to sustain support at this price level and has consolidated between $47,000 and $49,000 for the past few weeks.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $48,552, gaining 3% over the past 24-hours.

The cryptocurrency saw a 14% uptick in daily trading volume, which stood at $35 billion at the time of writing.

Photo: Library of Congress on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Markets Media

Related Articles

Twitter Is Reportedly Testing Tipping In Bitcoin Feature

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is now testing Lightning Network-powered Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tipping service. read more

SEC Regulations And The Cryptocurrency Market: Voyager Digital, Grayscale Bitcoin Executives Weigh In

As publicly traded companies, Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC: VYGVF) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) already adhere to financial standards and self-regulation. read more

NFT Investor 'Pranksy' Buys A Fake Banksy Collectible For $300K On Official Website

What Happened: An anonymous NFT investor was duped into paying close to $300,000 in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for a fake Banksy NFT. Ironically, the NFT investor who fell victim to the fake auction goes by the pseudonym “Pranksy.” read more

Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum One Raises $120M From Mark Cuban, Pantera Capital, Others

Offchain Labs, the company behind layer two scaling solution Arbitrum One, has raised $120 million in Series B funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. read more