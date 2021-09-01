fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
379.95
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 587.57
47570.48
+ 1.25%
DIA
-0.02
353.94
-0.01%

Why Is Dogecoin Reversing Course Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 1, 2021 4:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Reversing Course Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.41% higher at $0.28 in the early hours of Wednesday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin is down 5.48% over a seven-day trailing period.
See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Doge gained 1.73% against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over 24 hours. The meme coin declined 6.03% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in the same period.

In the last 30 days, DOGE has gained 33.64% and the cryptocurrency has shot up 4,796.07% since the year began.

DOGE hit an all-time high of $0.74 in early May and traded 62.15% lower at press time from those levels.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved in line with major cryptocurrencies on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.04% to $2.12 trillion.

See Also: Is Now The Time To Buy Into Cardano (ADA)?

At press time, the meme coin was among the 10 most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data.

No.3 ranked WTA professional tennis player Naomi Osaka said Tuesday that a continuous stream of conversations centered around Dogecoin, especially on her Twitter feed, led to her interest in cryptocurrencies and to her eventual foray into non fungible tokens or NFTs.

Meanwhile, the classic and original picture of Kobasu, which featured in a 2013 Dogecoin meme is set to go into fractionalized ownership on Wednesday.

PleasrDAO, the owner of the NFT, will divide the digital artwork into billions of $DOG ERC-20 tokens that would be auctioned to the public.

Meanwhile, market analyst and president of market research firm The Mercator, Gianni Di Poce, said at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin."

Di Poce’s one dollar prediction is based on DOGE recently breaking a three-year mostly horizontal drift, breaking resistance, and thereafter touching all-time highs.

Read Next: ​​Scaramucci Still Sees Bitcoin Going To $100,000 By Year-End

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tennis Superstar Says Dogecoin Stoked Her Interest In Crypto Ahead Of NFT Foray

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka said her newfound interest in cryptocurrencies was sparked by meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ahead of her foray into non fungible tokens (NFT). read more

Classic Meme Behind Dogecoin To Be Available For 'Fractional Ownership' As NFT: What You Need To Know

The original 2013 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) meme featuring Kobasu, the Shiba Inu, which sold for millions is all set to be passed into fractionalized ownership. read more

Ethereum Outperforms Bitcoin, Dogecoin; Polkadot Surges 16% In DeFi Party

Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, ecosystem coins surged on Tuesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.11% to $2.08 trillion. What Happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), rose 5.84% to $3,401.14 over 24 hours at press time and has gained 6.25% for the week. read more

Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. read more