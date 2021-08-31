fbpx

QQQ
-0.16
380.42
-0.04%
BTC/USD
+ 183.63
47166.54
+ 0.39%
DIA
-0.02
354.10
-0.01%
SPY
-0.44
452.67
-0.1%
TLT
-1.01
150.86
-0.68%
GLD
+ 0.38
168.97
+ 0.22%

Elon Musk Helps New Dogecoin Update Efforts: 'Important'

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 31, 2021 3:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Helps New Dogecoin Update Efforts: 'Important'

Tech tycoon and most notable Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fan Elon Musk endorsed the efforts to improve the cryptocurrency's network.

What Happened: Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Musk replied to a tweet that provides instructions on how to ensure that the Dogecoin network fees are lowered by adopting the latest node software update, underlying its importance.

According to the tweet that the tech tycoon brought attention to, only 205 computers were already running the newest update, and there is a need for more nodes to update their software and new nodes to be deployed.

Once a higher percentage of the network's nodes and new nodes run the new software version, the update will become effective.

Why It's Important: The update will purportedly improve the network's security and significantly lower its transaction fees.

According to the tweet, the update "will allow DOGE to be circulated at a fraction of the current fee."

The post also urges readers to run their own nodes, noting that it "can be as simple as going to dogecoin.com and downloading the software on an old laptop."

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin is trading at $0.2734 at press time after gaining 1.52% over the last 24 hours.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

If You Invested $1,000 When Tim Draper Predicted Bitcoin Is Going To $10,000, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most vocal Bitcoin bulls over the years has been venture capitalist Tim Draper. In 2018, he made a bold prediction on the price of Bitcoin that ended up being right and early on the rise of the price of the cryptocurrency. read more

Institutional Investors Now Hold $70B Of Bitcoin: Report

Asset managers accumulated as much as 4% of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) total supply, while both private and public companies both raked in 1% of it. read more

Elon Musk Says 'Important' That Dogecoin Update Finds More Nodes In Preparation For Fee Reduction

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) 1.14.4 upgrade receiving traction is “important.” read more

Apple, Astra Space, Pinduoduo, Bitcoin, Dogecoin: 5 Headlines From This Weekend You May Have Missed

There has been some interesting news from the technology, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors that investors may have missed over the weekend. Here is a quick roundup of the top five stories. read more