EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Pompliano Talks Crypto Investing Strategies, Evolution Of Finance

Pomp Investments' Anthony Pompliano has always held a deep conviction that the entire crypto industry would be much bigger in the future, he said Tuesday at Benzinga's Crypto Trading Festival.

That general idea has guided his thought leadership in the crypto community, although he said he tries to avoid predicting the magnitude of crypto growth by specific dates.

The overall growth and adoption of the crypto industry has occurred more quickly and in different ways than he previously anticipated, Pompliano said.

"I don't think that many people foresaw, for example, publicly traded companies putting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on their balance sheets in 2020."

Pompliano's Investment Strategies: Pompliano told Benzinga he has invested over $200 million in the crypto industry. His professional investment strategy entails putting 20% of his total investable funds in Bitcoin and allocating the other 80% in crypto infrastructure equities.

By investing in the infrastructure, an investor can make money as a result of industry growth regardless of the varying degrees of success of the individual assets, he said.

Outside of his professional investment strategies, Pompliano said he has placed 95% of his personal liquid investment capital in Bitcoin and 5% in early stage tech companies.

Pompliano's Crypto Outlook: Over time, all assets will become digitized and Bitcoin will become the next global reserve currency, he said.

In order to ascend to an automated world, there must be truly decentralized digital assets, Pompliano told Benzinga.

The technology used in traditional markets is inferior to new technology, he said, adding he expects to see a transition to 24/7 global liquid markets across all assets.

When it comes to investing, it's all about the underlying asset that is being used for denomination, Pomliano said.

"You can either hold depreciating currencies like the dollar or other fiat currencies, or you can hold appreciating purchase power protection like Bitcoin. And what you find is that those who have chosen to denominate their life in Bitcoin and participate in this digital world are drastically outperforming the legacy players."

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is up 65.29% year-to-date.

Bitcoin was down 1.69% at $47,845 at time of publication.

Photo by tom bark from Pixabay.