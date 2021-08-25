fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.43
373.94
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
-536.57
48952.28
-1.08%
DIA
+ 0.46
353.28
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.96
447.01
+ 0.21%
TLT
-1.24
150.52
-0.83%
GLD
-1.16
169.81
-0.69%

Takung Art Skyrockets Amid NFT Craze

byJim Swanson
August 25, 2021 2:53 pm
Takung Art Skyrockets Amid NFT Craze

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:TKAT) shares are skyrocketing Wednesday, possibly moving higher as the NFT market is getting a boost.

Takung is considered to be an NFT play and given Visa Inc’s (NYSE:V) acquisition of a CryptoPunk this week, Takung and other NFT plays are receiving some added legitimacy among traders.

Takung Art is up 57.07% at $10.80 at time of publication on Wednesday.

See Also: How Warren Buffett, Known Hater Of Cryptocurrency, Owns CryptoPunk Stake

Takung Art Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to have broken out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is seeing bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The stock is flying as major companies are beginning to invest into NFTs, crossing pattern resistance and breaking out of the wedge pattern.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shot higher and now sits at 68. This shows there was a large increase in the amount of buyers in the stock.

tkatdaily8-25-21.png

What’s Next For Takung Art?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to breakout and push higher. When the stock cools off bulls are looking to see a period of consolidation where the stock is able to hold its gains.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock drop back below the pennant pattern. A cross below pattern support could let the stock see a further bearish move. Bears are also looking to see the stock cross below the moving averages for a possible change in sentiment.

Image by A M Hasan Nasim from Pixabay 

