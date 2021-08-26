fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.43
373.94
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
-200.19
49288.66
-0.4%
DIA
+ 0.46
353.28
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.96
447.01
+ 0.21%
TLT
-1.24
150.52
-0.83%
GLD
-1.16
169.81
-0.69%

Binance Allegedly Seeks Government Funding Amid Regulatory Pressure, Aims For $200B Valuation

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 25, 2021 8:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Binance Allegedly Seeks Government Funding Amid Regulatory Pressure, Aims For $200B Valuation

World's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance is looking for government funding despite having found itself in the crosshair of multiple financial regulators.

What Happened: According to a recent Twitter thread by Chinese Journalist Colin Wu, Binance Singapore is looking to secure investment and protection from government funds at a valuation of $200 billion. Singapore's authorities are among the most likely options.

Wu compared Binance’s financials to that of publicly traded United States-based crypto exchange Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Coinbase earned 800 million during Q1, and its current market valuation stands at only $54.2 billion.

Why It Matters: Binance, on the other hand, had purportedly had about four times more profits, which is why it is valued four times higher at $200 billion.

Binance Singapore also just appointed Richard Teng as CEO. He previously served as a Director of Corporate Finance at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for 13 years.

What Else: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao purportedly refused funding from Sequoia Capital, making it clear that the firm has no need to raise private capital and is only interested in working with firms that can help it cooperate with regulators.

In the past, Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek subsidiary Vertex Ventures invested in Binance Singapore and is now expected to invest in Binance Global.

Price Action: Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) was ranked 4th on CoinMarketCap and was trading at $502.05, up 5.53% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Binance

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Financing Global Markets

Related Articles

DraftKings, Pfizer, Coinbase, Alibaba, Square, Pinduoduo — How Cathie Wood's Ark Played The Stock Market On Tuesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday snapped up 1.07 million shares —estimated to be worth $60.6 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). read more

Coinbase Rival Kraken Plans Europe Expansion, IPO By End Of The Year

U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken is planning to expand in Europe by the end of the year. read more

Coinbase Apologizes, Promises USDC To Return To Conservative Investment Backing

Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) apologized for falsely advertising USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) once again and promised that it will become fully backed by cash and Treasury bills issued by the U.S. Treasury. read more

Coinbase Prepares For Crypto Winter With $4B War Chest Of Cash Reserves

What Happened: Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has stockpiled $4 billion in cash in preparation for a period of extended business risks. read more