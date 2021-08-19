fbpx

Internet Computer Keeps Growing - Rose 13.5% Today

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 19, 2021 10:09 am
Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's (CRYPTO: ICP) price rose 13.43% to $65.49. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $62.08 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Internet Computer over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 5.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has fallen 0.8%. This brings the circulating supply to 136.90 million, which makes up an estimated 29.18% of its max supply of 469.21 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ICP is #17 at 8.94 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Internet Computer?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support ICP:

Binance Binance US Coinbase Exchange eToro US eToro Non US Crypto.com Exchange Voyager.com Gemini WeBull RobinHood

