Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 30.8% to $28.59 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $88.90 million, a 2.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,195,210,736.
Circulating Supply: 43,825,615
Max Supply: 66,000,000
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) rose 22.33% to $189.46 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $145.66 million, a 4.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,455,743,097.
Circulating Supply: 12,975,667.47
Max Supply: 14,612,493
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 13.15% to $77.67 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.79 billion, which is 4.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $22,301,341,810 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 286,437,681.57
Max Supply: 488,630,611
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 11.78% to $4.26. The trading volume for this coin is currently $272.65 million, which is 2.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,831,637,312.
Circulating Supply: 435,936,758.87
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) increased by 8.69% to $0.15. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $23.09 million, a 1.73% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,829,171,294.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 8.66% to $27.77. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.11 billion, a 4.67% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $11,327,504,036.
Circulating Supply: 408,469,141.29
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) decreased by 3.25% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $167.80 million, which is 0.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $1,074,108,702 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) fell 3.04% to $45246 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 6.05 million, which is 0.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,807,819,717.
Circulating Supply: 39,906.37
Max Supply: 39,906.37
- Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 2.63% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $28.41 million, a 0.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,824,485,964.
Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 2.61% to $45251 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 358.83 million, which is 0.21% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,802,485,998.
Circulating Supply: 194,523.06
Max Supply: 194,523.06
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 2.53% to $45223 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $37.49 billion, a 0.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 849,745,009,517.
Circulating Supply: 18,789,918
Max Supply: 21,000,000
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) declined by 1.86% to $23.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $239.56 million, which is 0.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,348,456,835.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 1.42% to $46.28 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $345.33 million, which is 1.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTT’s estimated market cap is $4,877,225,279 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 106,171,302.62
Max Supply: 337,042,638.69
