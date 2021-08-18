Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 30.8% to $28.59 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $88.90 million, a 2.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,195,210,736.

Circulating Supply: 43,825,615

Max Supply: 66,000,000

Circulating Supply: 12,975,667.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493

Circulating Supply: 286,437,681.57

Max Supply: 488,630,611

Circulating Supply: 435,936,758.87

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 408,469,141.29

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) decreased by 3.25% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $167.80 million, which is 0.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $1,074,108,702 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Circulating Supply: 39,906.37

Max Supply: 39,906.37

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5

Circulating Supply: 194,523.06

Max Supply: 194,523.06

Circulating Supply: 18,789,918

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 106,171,302.62

Max Supply: 337,042,638.69

Powered by CoinGecko API