Day Trader Bible, Ethereum Classic And Solana Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 42.25% to $67.08 over the past 24 hours. Solana’s current trading volume totals $3.47 billion, a 3.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 18,443,044,227.
Circulating Supply: 286,294,895.57
Max Supply: 488,630,611
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 36.25% to $21.37. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $145.29 million, a 5.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $945,535,397.
Circulating Supply: 43,825,615
Max Supply: 66,000,000
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 28.84% at $21.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.19 billion, which is 2.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $8,735,547,075.
Circulating Supply: 410,842,352.47
Max Supply: Not Available
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 14.97% to $0.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 103.72 million, which is 0.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 957,332,251.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) is up 12.28% at $299.33. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $310.18 million, a 0.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,656,963,351 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
Max Supply: 10,000,000
- Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is up 11.26% at $29.52. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.66 billion, which is 0.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LINK’s estimated market cap is $13,193,785,868.
Circulating Supply: 446,009,553.92
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) is up 11.18% at $0.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $142.89 million, which is 0.6% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,133,295,799.
Circulating Supply: 10,437,507,624.79
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 5.75% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $12.29 million, a 0.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,612,817,599.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) decreased by 5.07% to $71.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.79 billion, which is 0.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $9,244,898,461.
Circulating Supply: 128,977,633.57
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) fell 4.22% to $67.76 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $75.19 million, which is 0.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,188,391,714.
Circulating Supply: 17,513,924
Max Supply: Not Available
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 3.2% to $1.24 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $7.95 billion, a 0.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 57,761,513,287.
Circulating Supply: 46,417,606,117
Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) decreased by 2.77% to $23.92 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $205.48 million, a 0.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,388,788,172.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 2.24% to $1.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.05 million, which is 0.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,076,647,775.
Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.47% to $2.93 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $3.74 million, a 0.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,780,995,369.
Circulating Supply: 948,012,003.9
Max Supply: Not Available
