Day Trader Bible, Ethereum Classic And Solana Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 42.25% to $67.08 over the past 24 hours. Solana’s current trading volume totals $3.47 billion, a 3.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 18,443,044,227.

Circulating Supply: 286,294,895.57

Max Supply: 488,630,611

(CRYPTO: SOL) rose 42.25% to $67.08 over the past 24 hours. Solana’s current trading volume totals $3.47 billion, a 3.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 18,443,044,227. 286,294,895.57 488,630,611 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 36.25% to $21.37. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $145.29 million, a 5.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $945,535,397.

Circulating Supply: 43,825,615

Max Supply: 66,000,000

(CRYPTO: AR) increased by 36.25% to $21.37. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $145.29 million, a 5.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $945,535,397. 43,825,615 66,000,000 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 28.84% at $21.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.19 billion, which is 2.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $8,735,547,075.

Circulating Supply: 410,842,352.47

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 28.84% at $21.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.19 billion, which is 2.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $8,735,547,075. 410,842,352.47 Not Available Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 14.97% to $0.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 103.72 million, which is 0.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 957,332,251.

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

(CRYPTO: FTM) rose 14.97% to $0.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 103.72 million, which is 0.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 957,332,251. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000 Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) is up 12.28% at $299.33. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $310.18 million, a 0.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,656,963,351 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000

(CRYPTO: KSM) is up 12.28% at $299.33. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $310.18 million, a 0.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,656,963,351 as of today. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000 Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is up 11.26% at $29.52. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.66 billion, which is 0.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LINK’s estimated market cap is $13,193,785,868.

Circulating Supply: 446,009,553.92

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: LINK) is up 11.26% at $29.52. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.66 billion, which is 0.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LINK’s estimated market cap is $13,193,785,868. 446,009,553.92 1,000,000,000 Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) is up 11.18% at $0.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $142.89 million, which is 0.6% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,133,295,799.

Circulating Supply: 10,437,507,624.79

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 5.75% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $12.29 million, a 0.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,612,817,599.

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 5.75% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $12.29 million, a 0.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,612,817,599. 12,238,141,964 Not Available Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) decreased by 5.07% to $71.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.79 billion, which is 0.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $9,244,898,461.

Circulating Supply: 128,977,633.57

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: ETC) decreased by 5.07% to $71.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.79 billion, which is 0.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $9,244,898,461. 128,977,633.57 Not Available Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) fell 4.22% to $67.76 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $75.19 million, which is 0.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,188,391,714.

Circulating Supply: 17,513,924

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BTG) fell 4.22% to $67.76 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $75.19 million, which is 0.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,188,391,714. 17,513,924 Not Available XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 3.2% to $1.24 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $7.95 billion, a 0.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 57,761,513,287.

Circulating Supply: 46,417,606,117

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 3.2% to $1.24 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $7.95 billion, a 0.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 57,761,513,287. 46,417,606,117 100,000,000,000 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) decreased by 2.77% to $23.92 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $205.48 million, a 0.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,388,788,172.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: WAVES) decreased by 2.77% to $23.92 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $205.48 million, a 0.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,388,788,172. 100,000,000 Not Available NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 2.24% to $1.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.05 million, which is 0.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,076,647,775.

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 2.24% to $1.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.05 million, which is 0.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,076,647,775. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.47% to $2.93 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $3.74 million, a 0.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,780,995,369.

Circulating Supply: 948,012,003.9

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API