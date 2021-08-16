fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.16
368.66
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 1.16
354.23
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.11
444.81
+ 0.25%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.19
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 0.84
165.55
+ 0.5%

Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
August 16, 2021 4:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 26.12% to $20.24. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $162.07 million, a 6.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 945,535,397.
    Circulating Supply: 43,825,615
    Max Supply: 66,000,000
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 21.98% at $22.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.42 billion, which is 3.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $8,735,547,075 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 410,842,352.47
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 20.88% to $64.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.72 billion, which is 3.98% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $18,443,044,227.
    Circulating Supply: 286,294,895.57
    Max Supply: 488,630,611
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 18.75% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $156.19 million, a 0.4% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $957,332,251 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 16.24% to $312.5 over the past 24 hours. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $375.11 million, a 0.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,656,963,351 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 14.74% at $20.48. The trading volume for this coin is currently $209.80 million, which is 0.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,348,047,081.
    Circulating Supply: 173,573,837.43
    Max Supply: 720,000,000
  • xSUSHI (CRYPTO: XSUSHI) rose 12.53% to $15.62 over the past 24 hours. xSUSHI’s current trading volume totals $4.96 million, a 1.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,027,887,123.
    Circulating Supply: 72,087,363.57
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 4.97% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $7.88 billion, a 0.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 57,761,513,287.
    Circulating Supply: 46,417,606,117
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
  • Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) decreased by 4.41% to $3.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 48.93 thousand, which is 0.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $VGX’s estimated market cap is $932,383,013 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 222,295,208.24
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) declined by 4.02% to $71.32 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $4.33 billion, a 0.16% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $9,244,898,461.
    Circulating Supply: 128,977,633.57
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) decreased by 3.06% to $23.9 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $195.99 million, a 0.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,388,788,172 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) declined by 2.79% to $67.81 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Gold’s current trading volume totals $65.52 million, a 0.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,188,391,714 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 17,513,924
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitClout (CRYPTO: CLOUT) fell 1.25% to $99.37 over the past 24 hours. BitClout’s current trading volume totals $400.91 thousand, a 0.52% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CLOUT’s estimated market cap is $1,047,040,816.
    Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89
    Max Supply: 10,808,492.69
  • Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) fell 1.04% to $13.57 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $576.52 million, which is 0.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,404,409,242.
    Circulating Supply: 103,652,484
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Chainlink And Kusama Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday