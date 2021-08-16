Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 26.12% to $20.24. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $162.07 million, a 6.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 945,535,397.
Circulating Supply: 43,825,615
Max Supply: 66,000,000
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 21.98% at $22.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.42 billion, which is 3.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $8,735,547,075 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 410,842,352.47
Max Supply: Not Available
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 20.88% to $64.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.72 billion, which is 3.98% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $18,443,044,227.
Circulating Supply: 286,294,895.57
Max Supply: 488,630,611
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 18.75% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $156.19 million, a 0.4% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $957,332,251 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 16.24% to $312.5 over the past 24 hours. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $375.11 million, a 0.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,656,963,351 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
Max Supply: 10,000,000
- Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 14.74% at $20.48. The trading volume for this coin is currently $209.80 million, which is 0.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,348,047,081.
Circulating Supply: 173,573,837.43
Max Supply: 720,000,000
- xSUSHI (CRYPTO: XSUSHI) rose 12.53% to $15.62 over the past 24 hours. xSUSHI’s current trading volume totals $4.96 million, a 1.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,027,887,123.
Circulating Supply: 72,087,363.57
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 4.97% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $7.88 billion, a 0.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 57,761,513,287.
Circulating Supply: 46,417,606,117
Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
- Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) decreased by 4.41% to $3.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 48.93 thousand, which is 0.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $VGX’s estimated market cap is $932,383,013 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 222,295,208.24
Max Supply: Not Available
- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) declined by 4.02% to $71.32 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $4.33 billion, a 0.16% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $9,244,898,461.
Circulating Supply: 128,977,633.57
Max Supply: Not Available
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) decreased by 3.06% to $23.9 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $195.99 million, a 0.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,388,788,172 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) declined by 2.79% to $67.81 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Gold’s current trading volume totals $65.52 million, a 0.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,188,391,714 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 17,513,924
Max Supply: Not Available
- BitClout (CRYPTO: CLOUT) fell 1.25% to $99.37 over the past 24 hours. BitClout’s current trading volume totals $400.91 thousand, a 0.52% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CLOUT’s estimated market cap is $1,047,040,816.
Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89
Max Supply: 10,808,492.69
- Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) fell 1.04% to $13.57 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $576.52 million, which is 0.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,404,409,242.
Circulating Supply: 103,652,484
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.