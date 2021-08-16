Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 26.12% to $20.24. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $162.07 million, a 6.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 945,535,397.

Circulating Supply: 43,825,615

Max Supply: 66,000,000

Circulating Supply: 410,842,352.47

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 286,294,895.57

Max Supply: 488,630,611

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000

Circulating Supply: 173,573,837.43

Max Supply: 720,000,000

Circulating Supply: 72,087,363.57

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 4.97% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $7.88 billion, a 0.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 57,761,513,287.

Circulating Supply: 46,417,606,117

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 222,295,208.24

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 128,977,633.57

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 17,513,924

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

Circulating Supply: 103,652,484

Max Supply: Not Available

