What's Going On With Cardano Today?

Cardano traded largely flat going into Monday as last week's rally took a breather.

What’s Moving? ADA traded 0.77% lower at $2.13 on an intraday basis. On a seven-day trailing basis, Cardano has soared 50.05%.

Against major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), ADA traded 2.45% and 1.67% lower, respectively.

Since the year began, ADA has shot up 1,116.16%.

See Also: How To Buy Cardano (ADA)

Why Is It Moving? The Charles Hoskinson-created project’s Alonzo upgrade that will bring in smart contract functionality will be launched on Sept. 12, said Nigel Hemsley, head of delivery for Cardano.

ADA was trending on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform at press time. The cryptocurrency was among the most mentioned coins on the social media website, as per Cointrendz.com.

Meanwhile, the Cardano Foundation has confirmed that the Cardano Summit 2021 will take pace between Sept. 25-26.

See Also: Cardano Founder Says The Only 'Ethereum Killer' Is Ethereum 2.0