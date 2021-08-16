Why 'Dogecoin To 1 Dollar' Is Trending On US Twitter Today

The hashtag #DogeCoinTo1Dollar is trending on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform at press time.

What Happened: Youtuber Matt Wallace called for the trend on the social media network on Sunday.

#DogeCoinTo1Dollar starting to trend! LET’S MAKE IT GO CRAZY!!! — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) August 15, 2021

Several others also posted on Twitter using #DogeCoinTo1Dollar.

#DogeCoinTo1Dollar at 34 Cents right now!!! — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) August 15, 2021

The trending hashtag was acknowledged by users on Twitter as well.

At press time, DOGE traded 11.31% higher at $0.34. The Shiba Inu-themed coin is up 39.98% for the week and has soared a whopping 5,830.01% since the year began.

Why It Matters: Wallace, through his YouTube channel Final Stand, is one of the most prominent content creators centered around DOGE.

Over the weekend, he noted that DOGE’s latest rally was fueled by international investors with Binance — one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges — playing a larger role.

“My price prediction for Doge is that we’re absolutely going to pass $1, I still think that’s inevitable,” Wallace noted.

