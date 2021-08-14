fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.29
366.24
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.16
355.07
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.83
444.28
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 2.31
143.93
+ 1.58%
GLD
+ 2.37
161.68
+ 1.44%

"Generation Coming Up Has More Fundamental Understanding Of Markets": Reddit Founder Alexis Ohanian On Meme Stocks And NFTs

byChris Katje
August 14, 2021 11:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
"Generation Coming Up Has More Fundamental Understanding Of Markets": Reddit Founder Alexis Ohanian On Meme Stocks And NFTs

The founder of a popular website for retail traders gave his thoughts on “meme stocks” and the rising valuation of NFTs.

Ohanian On Meme Stocks: Reddit, which was founded by Alexis Ohanian, is now valued at $10 billion in a new funding round announced by the company.

Reddit has become a go-to place for trading ideas for investors with the WallStreetBets subreddit now actively tracked for social sentiment. There is still a lot of volatility with some of the stocks mentioned on Reddit, but day trading is quickly becoming mainstream, Ohanian said. “I think long term it is a positive development.”

Ohanian noted we are in the middle of a shift, and at a mid-point phase with early adopters and institutions still involved in stock trading. “It’s wild to think we have a generation coming up that’s going to have a much more fundamental understanding of markets,” he said. Ohanian called “more democratization a good thing.”

Related Link: Bored Ape Yacht Club's Record Sale: What To Know About The NFT Project

Ohanian on NFTs: Ohanian said the fundamentals of meme stocks and the rise of non-fungible tokens are about human nature.

“Blockchain lets you own a stake in a community,” he said. Ohanian has been bullish on alternative assets such as trading cards and sees NFTs as an opportunity.

Ohanian mentioned Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cool Cats and Pudgy Penguins as examples of NFT projects that have produced huge returns for people who backed the projects early on. Passionate communities have helped with demand, he noted. “No joke, I had a kid show me his wallet and all the NFTs he’d been collecting — and the money he made flipping them — and it reminded me of myself in grade school only it was a binder of Marvel cards,” he shared.

Ohanian took to Twitter Friday to apologize for not mentioning the popular NFT AxieInfinity in his CNBC interview or the gaming aspect of NFTs. “The bigger story here is that community is finally getting properly valued by its early adopters and evangelists thanks to tech like NFTs + blockchain, but we’re still in the earliest days.” Ohanian's comments on CNBC Friday echoed his sentiments from earlier this year.

“I’ve invested big in women’s sports, but the rise of NFTs and trading card boom is going to be HUGE for women’s sports,” Ohanian said. Ohanian predicted at the time the NFT market for women’s sports collectibles would be larger than men’s, due to them controlling a larger portion of consumer spending.

Soccer-themed NFT company Sorare has plans to get women’s soccer on the platform, a spokesperson told CNBC earlier this year. Ohanian is an angel investor in Sorare.

Ohanian could have been early with this prediction with women-themed NFT projects such as World of Women and Long Neckie Ladies attracting strong demand. Several other women-themed projects saw strong demand before it was revealed that they were led by male creators.

Photo: Ketchum PR via Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cool Cats NFT Announces Collaboration With TIME Magazine: How You Can Win A Free Cool Cat

A fast-rising NFT project announced a collaboration with one of the most well-known magazines of all time in a move that could bring continued validation to the non-fungible tokens space. What Happened: Cool Cats, an NFT project of 9,999 blue cats that launched earlier in 2021, is collaborating with TIME magazine. read more

Solana's Mango Markets DEX Raises $70M In One Of The Largest DeFi Token Sale

What Happened: Mango Markets, a new decentralized exchange (DEX) powered by the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain, has raised $70.5 million in a 24-hour token sale. read more

Warren Buffett-Backed Brazilian Crypto Bank Plans $2B NASDAQ IPO

Brasilian cryptocurrency-supporting bank backed by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) Nubank plans to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange through an initial public offering. read more

Nearly $125M Of Ether Already Burned As Coin Heads Towards Deflation

Nearly $120M of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has already been burned since the implementation of the London network upgrade, which introduced the Ethereum improvement proposal (EIP) 1559.< read more