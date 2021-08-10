Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 39.63% to $60.87. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $3.50 billion, a 5.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,328,985,842.

Circulating Supply: 55,260,010

Max Supply: 270,000,000

(CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 39.63% to $60.87. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $3.50 billion, a 5.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,328,985,842. 55,260,010 270,000,000 Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) rose 17.97% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Ravencoin’s current trading volume totals $576.39 million, a 5.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,280,823,379 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 9,399,805,000

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: RVN) rose 17.97% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Ravencoin’s current trading volume totals $576.39 million, a 5.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,280,823,379 as of today. 9,399,805,000 Not Available Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) is up 16.89% at $16.92. Helium’s current trading volume totals $70.74 million, a 2.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,587,534,982.

Circulating Supply: 93,625,000.89

Max Supply: 223,000,000

(CRYPTO: HNT) is up 16.89% at $16.92. Helium’s current trading volume totals $70.74 million, a 2.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,587,534,982. 93,625,000.89 223,000,000 Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) rose 14.2% to $72.56 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.27 billion, which is 1.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,970,511,162.

Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55

Max Supply: 469,213,710

(CRYPTO: ICP) rose 14.2% to $72.56 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.27 billion, which is 1.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,970,511,162. 136,899,213.55 469,213,710 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 10.2% to $15.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $509.49 million, which is 0.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $6,399,284,399 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 412,990,649.3

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 10.2% to $15.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $509.49 million, which is 0.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $6,399,284,399 as of today. 412,990,649.3 Not Available Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) is up 10.08% at $0.009. The trading volume for this coin is currently $228.70 million, which is 0.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HOT’s estimated market cap is $1,621,927,974 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: HOT) is up 10.08% at $0.009. The trading volume for this coin is currently $228.70 million, which is 0.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HOT’s estimated market cap is $1,621,927,974 as of today. 177,619,433,541.14 Not Available Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) rose 9.38% to $4.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.84 million, which is 1.98% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 897,471,153.

Circulating Supply: 222,295,208.24

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) decreased by 1.6% to $0.0000076 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 369.58 million, which is 0.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,771,973,120.

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: SHIB) decreased by 1.6% to $0.0000076 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 369.58 million, which is 0.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,771,973,120. 497,730,966,630,395.75 Not Available Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 1.6% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $2.90 billion, a 0.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $33,133,649,477.

Circulating Supply: 130,799,611,235.77

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 1.6% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $2.90 billion, a 0.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $33,133,649,477. 130,799,611,235.77 Not Available Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.53% to $151.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 337.06 million, which is 0.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,841,188,874.

Circulating Supply: 18,811,082.89

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.53% to $151.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 337.06 million, which is 0.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,841,188,874. 18,811,082.89 Not Available Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.47% to $45439 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $6.46 million, a 0.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,813,183,141 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 39,906.37

Max Supply: 39,906.37

(CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.47% to $45439 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $6.46 million, a 0.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,813,183,141 as of today. 39,906.37 39,906.37 Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 1.14% to $45516 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 416.26 million, which is 0.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $8,846,920,136 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 194,523.31

Max Supply: 194,523.31

(CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 1.14% to $45516 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 416.26 million, which is 0.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $8,846,920,136 as of today. 194,523.31 194,523.31 Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 1.11% to $6.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.29 million, which is 0.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $2,708,335,162 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CEL) fell 1.11% to $6.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.29 million, which is 0.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $2,708,335,162 as of today. 423,415,980.35 Not Available Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 1.04% to $45518 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $37.53 billion, a 0.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $854,587,566,035 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,782,268

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API