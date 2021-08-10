fbpx

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
August 10, 2021 4:19 pm
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 39.63% to $60.87. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $3.50 billion, a 5.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,328,985,842.
    Circulating Supply: 55,260,010
    Max Supply: 270,000,000
  • Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) rose 17.97% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Ravencoin’s current trading volume totals $576.39 million, a 5.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,280,823,379 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 9,399,805,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) is up 16.89% at $16.92. Helium’s current trading volume totals $70.74 million, a 2.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,587,534,982.
    Circulating Supply: 93,625,000.89
    Max Supply: 223,000,000
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) rose 14.2% to $72.56 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.27 billion, which is 1.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,970,511,162.
    Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55
    Max Supply: 469,213,710
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 10.2% to $15.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $509.49 million, which is 0.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $6,399,284,399 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 412,990,649.3
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) is up 10.08% at $0.009. The trading volume for this coin is currently $228.70 million, which is 0.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HOT’s estimated market cap is $1,621,927,974 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) rose 9.38% to $4.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.84 million, which is 1.98% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 897,471,153.
    Circulating Supply: 222,295,208.24
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) decreased by 1.6% to $0.0000076 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 369.58 million, which is 0.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,771,973,120.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 1.6% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $2.90 billion, a 0.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $33,133,649,477.
    Circulating Supply: 130,799,611,235.77
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.53% to $151.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 337.06 million, which is 0.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,841,188,874.
    Circulating Supply: 18,811,082.89
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.47% to $45439 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $6.46 million, a 0.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,813,183,141 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 39,906.37
    Max Supply: 39,906.37
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 1.14% to $45516 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 416.26 million, which is 0.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $8,846,920,136 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 194,523.31
    Max Supply: 194,523.31
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 1.11% to $6.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.29 million, which is 0.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $2,708,335,162 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 1.04% to $45518 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $37.53 billion, a 0.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $854,587,566,035 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,782,268
    Max Supply: 21,000,000

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

