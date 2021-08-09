fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.43
367.62
+ 0.12%
DIA
-0.81
352.90
-0.23%
SPY
-0.37
442.86
-0.08%
TLT
-0.48
148.26
-0.32%
GLD
-3.20
167.84
-1.94%

FTX CEO On Why Crypto May Be Trading Higher Amid Recent Regulation Developments

byAdam Eckert
August 9, 2021 1:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FTX CEO On Why Crypto May Be Trading Higher Amid Recent Regulation Developments

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a new three-month high Monday amid further developments for a cryptocurrency regulation bill.

The bill would require U.S. crypto exchanges to send 1099 forms to the IRS reporting trades on behalf of U.S. customers, FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Regulation Implications: The bill aims to address the underreporting of taxation, which Bankman-Fried said is "totally reasonable" and "going to happen no matter what."

The original language of the bill was vague and applied to anyone who was doing anything in terms of facilitating blockchain transfers, he said, adding that it could apply to crypto exchanges, but also to a maker of crypto wallet software or Bitcoin miners.

The new amendments to the bill aim to more clearly define which entities the regulations would apply to, Bankman-Fried told CNBC. 

If he were writing the bill, Bankman-Fried said he would make it explicit that crypto exchanges have to report 1099 forms to the IRS and then he would say "this bill isn't meant to cast judgment either way on sort of more complicated matters."

Why Crypto May Be Moving: Crypto may be rising amid regulation developments because "there has been a surprisingly large pro-crypto stance taken," he said. 

Many U.S. Senators who had not taken a stance on crypto publicly before, are coming out as pro-crypto, he added. 

Crypto markets are probably reacting to the fact that "crypto is going to get really serious consideration and have some allies on Capitol Hill. I don't think that was obvious before."

Related Link: Bitcoin Breaks Bear's Hopes, Busts Through Resistance: What's Next?

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 58.76% year-to-date.

At last check Monday, Bitcoin was up 5.06% at $45,978.20.

Photo by PIRO4D from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government Markets Media

Related Articles

What Investors Need To Know When Disney And Coinbase Report Earnings This Week

Lido Advisors' Gina Sanchez and Blue Line Capital's Bill Baruch discussed the top stocks to watch going into earnings this week, last Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." read more

Biden Favors Stricter Crypto Firm IRS Reporting Rules: Disaster For The U.S. Crypto Space?

U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in the impact of the so-called infrastructure bill on the cryptocurrency space, which could purportedly kill swathes of the local crypto industry. read more

Why Kevin O'Leary Prefers Crypto Over Bank Stocks

Many of the bank stocks are on the move today, but O'Shares ETFs Chairman Kevin O'Leary would prefer to put money to work in the crypto space, he said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Returns on assets are "challenged" for money center banks, O'Leary said.  read more

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Cryptocurrency Amendment In Senate Infrastructure Bill 'Will Make Meaningful Progress On Tax Evasion'

-Reuters read more