On-Chain Data Shows 66% Of Dogecoin Holders Profiting From Their Bets

Recent blockchain data analysis reveals that a clear majority of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors are now profiting from their coins.

What Happened: According to a Monday tweet by blockchain data science service firm Into The Block, "over 66% of the addresses currently holding DOGE are in a state of profit."

The metric was uncovered by an analysis of on-chain Dogecoin transfer data compared with prices at the time of the transfer and following the coin surging as much as over 27% over the last week.

#Dogecoin is back in the spotlight as the meme cryptocurrency surged by 18.8% over the past 7-days. The majority of $DOGE investors must be happy, as the In/Out of the Money analysis reveals that over 66% of the addresses currently holding DOGE are in a state of profit. pic.twitter.com/j8tkOWdhG9 — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) August 9, 2021

Into The Block goes as far as to assume that "the majority of $DOGE investors must be happy."

The report follows recent remarks by David Gokhshtein — cryptocurrency investor, entrepreneur, and CEO of crypto media firm Gokhshtein Media and PAC Protocol (CRYPTO: PAC) — that Dogecoin is headed for $1.

He believes that the coin's value is largely attributable to it acting as a gateway for newbies to enter the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin's price grew by over 13.3% from its 24-hours low of $0.2314 to a high of $0.2622 before settling at $0.2559 as of press time.

