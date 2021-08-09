fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.82
367.23
+ 0.22%
DIA
-0.71
352.80
-0.2%
SPY
-0.06
442.55
-0.01%
TLT
-0.46
148.24
-0.31%
GLD
-2.76
167.40
-1.68%

On-Chain Data Shows 66% Of Dogecoin Holders Profiting From Their Bets

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 9, 2021 2:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
On-Chain Data Shows 66% Of Dogecoin Holders Profiting From Their Bets

Recent blockchain data analysis reveals that a clear majority of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors are now profiting from their coins.

What Happened: According to a Monday tweet by blockchain data science service firm Into The Block, "over 66% of the addresses currently holding DOGE are in a state of profit."

The metric was uncovered by an analysis of on-chain Dogecoin transfer data compared with prices at the time of the transfer and following the coin surging as much as over 27% over the last week.

Into The Block goes as far as to assume that "the majority of $DOGE investors must be happy."

The report follows recent remarks by David Gokhshtein — cryptocurrency investor, entrepreneur, and CEO of crypto media firm Gokhshtein Media and PAC Protocol (CRYPTO: PAC) — that Dogecoin is headed for $1.

He believes that the coin's value is largely attributable to it acting as a gateway for newbies to enter the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin's price grew by over 13.3% from its 24-hours low of $0.2314 to a high of $0.2622 before settling at $0.2559 as of press time.

Read next: EXCLUSIVE: Game Where You Can Earn Dogecoin By Catching 'Dogemons' Coming Soon On iOS, Android Devices

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Audi Launches NFTs on xNFT Blockchain, Token Price Plummets 32% Following News

Major automaker Audi AG (OTC: AUDVF) announced that it will launch its own nonfungible tokens (NFTs) through a partnership with xNFT Protocol (CRYPTO: XNFT). read more

SEC Brings $10M Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange Poloniex: What Investors Should Know

Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has been fined by the SEC. Here’s what investors should know. read more

FINXFLO, A Hybrid Liquidity Aggregator Launches, Lists FXF At PancakeSwap And JustSwap

FINXFLO is now live. Users can begin trading BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT, as per a press release on August 2. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Game Where You Can Earn Dogecoin By Catching 'Dogemons' Coming Soon On iOS, Android Devices

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fans can now catch the cryptocurrency as prey along with virtual creatures called “Dogemons” read more