Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Rises More Than 25% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
August 6, 2021 2:11 pm
Internet Computer's (CRYPTO: ICP) price has increased 25.65% over the past 24 hours to $51.0. Over the past week, ICP has experienced an uptick of over 28.0%, moving from $40.41 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Internet Computer over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 184.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.25%. This brings the circulating supply to 136.90 million, which makes up an estimated 29.18% of its max supply of 469.21 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ICP is #19 at 6.98 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Internet Computer?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support ICP:

BigONE Bitget Coinlist

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

