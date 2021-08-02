fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.03
364.54
+ 0.01%
DIA
-1.11
350.59
-0.32%
SPY
-0.89
439.40
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.15
148.37
+ 0.77%
GLD
-0.20
170.02
-0.12%

Analyst Predicts Rapid Growth For Dolphin Entertainment With NFT Partnership Pacts

byPhil Hall
August 2, 2021 3:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Predicts Rapid Growth For Dolphin Entertainment With NFT Partnership Pacts

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) received a major thumbs-up from Maximum Group following the news of its partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX to develop non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the sports, entertaining, gaming/esports, lifestyle and nonprofit industries.

What Happened: Allen Klee, Maximum’s managing director and senior research analyst, reiterated a Buy rating for Dolphin and a $28 price target, based on the FTX news.

Klee observed that FTX’s 1 million users and $10 billion in average trading volume make it of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Klee also pointed to a second partnership that Dolphin announced with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ:HOFV) for a series of football-related NFTs to trade on FTX. Klee stated the Hall of Fame partnership “reinforces our view that Dolphin is well-positioned to be a leader in NFTs” and predicted increased vibrancy in Dolphin’s financial performance.

Related Link: Anthony Hopkins Film 'Zero Contact' To Premiere As NFT

What Else Happened: “These announcements support our view that the 'Dolphin 2.0' strategy of owning content and assets that the company can also market should accelerate overall growth and profitability,” Klee wrote.

Klee predicted Dolphin will experience more than 30% annual revenue growth and improving bottom-line performance in 2021 and 2022,” adding the company will profit via “accelerating results from the re-opening of the economy for its end markets, an increase in streaming content, and cross-selling opportunities.”

Dolphin launched its NFT creation and marketing division in March. Prior to becoming involved in the NFT sphere, the company produced digital series and ran a division dedicated to the production of family-friendly movies.

DLPN Trading Action: At last check Monday, Dolphin was trading at $12.63, up by 61.91%. The stock’s 52-week trading range spanned from a low of $3.04 to a high of $32.50.

Illustration: A M Hasan Nasim from Pixabay.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Shares NFT Launch Details

Former SPAC Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shared plans for its first NFTs Thursday morning. read more

16 Stocks Being Perceived As NFT Plays (That May Or May Not Have Anything To Do With NFTs)

Each of the stocks in the list below moved higher this week, likely related to trader talk on social media that they are non-fungible token plays. Benzinga has been unable to confirm whether some of these names have any direct attachment to NFTs. read more

Hall Of Fame Resort Stock Rallies On NFT Partnership News: Technical Levels To Watch

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares were trading higher Wednesday following the Tuesday annoucement that the company has partnered with Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) to offer no read more

Why Hall Of Fame, Dolphin Entertainment Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

The shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ: HOFV) and Dolphin Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: DLPN) are skyrocketing in the pre-market session on Wednesday, benefiting from the non-fungible token trend read more