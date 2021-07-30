fbpx

QQQ
-2.48
368.96
-0.68%
DIA
-0.95
351.77
-0.27%
SPY
-1.95
442.60
-0.44%

Why Does Bitcoin's Price Fluctuate? Crypto Expert Weighs In

byAdam Eckert
July 30, 2021 10:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Does Bitcoin's Price Fluctuate? Crypto Expert Weighs In

After bouncing from the $30,000 range, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been trading near the $40,000 level over the last week. 

Bart Smith, head of the digital asset group at Susquehanna International, explained the Bitcoin price fluctuation Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

At current levels, "the world has to absorb $36 million Bitcoin mined per day," he said, adding there are about 900 Bitcoins mined each day.

When people want to buy more than $36 million of Bitcoin per day, the prices go up. If people buy less than $36 million Bitcoin per day, the prices go down, Smith told CNBC. 

The asset class is being driven by headlines right now, he added. 

The smart people in crypto are paying attention to the "massive investments" being made in various cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms, Smith said. There are big-name companies making these investments in crypto, he noted. 

"Across the board, you look at those numbers and you say, 'man there must be something going on, maybe I should get back in,'" Smith said.

For those who have alternative payment methods and live in a relatively stable place such as the U.S., Bitcoin doesn't seem to be a necessity, he said. In much of the rest of the world, Bitcoin "makes a tremendous amount of sense," he emphasized. 

Related Link: Global Crypto Users Doubled To Reach 200 Million In Just Four Months: Report

"There are a lot of things that are complicated about Bitcoin. The inflation rate is not one of them," Smith told CNBC. 

At the current mining rate, all available Bitcoins are expected to be mined sometime in 2140.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is up 33.95% year-to-date. At last check Friday, it was down 2.31% at $39,109.90.

Photo by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Bull Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank' Fame Says This Is Why He Would Never Invest In Dogecoin

‘Shark Tank’ star and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary has likened investing in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to gambling and said the meme cryptocurrency may be considered just an “entertainment” as it has no inherent value. read more

Here's How To Mine Bitcoin With Less Than $1000, Blogger Shows

Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Idan Abada is on a mission to democratize Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining, and the rig that his firm is selling allows people to get started with under $1,000. read more

Galaxy Digital CEO: Institutions Are Buying Crypto, DeFi Is Going To Work

The cryptocurrency markets had been trending lower over the past two months before rebounding sharply higher over the last week. read more

Jim Cramer Calls Ethereum A 'Pied Piper Security' After Elon Musk Revealed His Crypto Holdings

What Happened: CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer recently revealed why he thinks Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is a good buy at current prices. read more