fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.49
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
351.39
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ -0.01
441.03
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.06
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
168.15
+ 0.01%

Dogecoin Core Developers, Co-Founder Revive Efforts To Establish Organization Supporting Meme Coin's Development

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 27, 2021 6:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Core Developers, Co-Founder Revive Efforts To Establish Organization Supporting Meme Coin's Development

Core Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) developers and Billy Markus, the co-founder of the meme cryptocurrency, are reviving efforts to create an organization aimed at supporting Dogecoin’s development.

What Happened: The move was announced by Jens Wiechers, a data scientist and early Dogecoin backer, in a series of tweets on Monday.

Markus noted that Wiechers, who has been fighting to contest the “unlawful Dogecoin trademarks,” will lead the second version of the foundation.

Wiechers said that after he was contacted by Dogecoin core developers Ross Nicoll, Michi Lumin and ome others, a small group was created from among core Dogecoin developers, contributors, community godfathers, and experts to move ahead with the plan.

The aim is to establish a Dogecoin Foundation is to help make development of the meme cryptocurrency “more sustainable, forward-looking and stable,” according to Wiechers. He expects to make further announcements in the next two weeks.

See Also: Should You Sell Dogecoin And Take Profit Or Hodl And Wait For 'Moonshot?' Meme Coin's Creator Says This Is How He Would Play It

Why It Matters: Dogecoin is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and emerged in 2013 as a parody of the frenzy surrounding some of the digital assets.

The meme cryptocurrency has come a long way from its obscure beginning to grab the mainstream spotlight this year, in major part due to endorsement from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is currently the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data. However, the altcoin is down 73.2% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached in May.

The Dogecoin Foundation was initially created some years ago as an intermediary to vet charities supported by the Doge community. However, the sharp rise in the popularity of Dogecoin this year and the need to defend the altcoin's IP rights has led to revival of efforts to create a Dogecoin Foundation.

Read Next: Elon Musk Caused Bitcoin To Slump And Dogecoin To Rise In Q2, Shows Analysis

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 11.24% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours at press time amid plunging global cryptocurrency market capitalization, which fell 5.65% to $1.47 trillion. What Happened: While DOGE fell over the course of the day, for the week, the Shiba Inu-themed coin is up 22.51%.  read more

Elon Musk Caused Bitcoin To Slump And Dogecoin To Rise In Q2, Shows Analysis

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s comments on social media platform Twitter caused the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to fall and Dogecoin (C read more

Bitcoin, Elrond, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter on Monday, as per Cointrendz data. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Soaring Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 15.4% higher at $0.23 at press time amid a rise in major coins as the global crypto market cap soared 12.14% to $1.53 trillion in the early hours of Monday.  read more