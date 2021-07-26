fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.20
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
350.55
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.17
440.11
-0.04%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.50
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
168.59
-0.02%

Dogecoin Painting, Complete With An NFT, Sells For $23,168

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 26, 2021 6:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Painting, Complete With An NFT, Sells For $23,168

A painting by a Chinese artist duo that depicts meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has sold for $23,168 with a non fungible token or NFT, the South China Morning Post reported.

What Happened: Lai Shengyu and Yang Xiaogang, the artists behind the Hunan artistic duo TaMen, tokenized one of their physical paintings and sold it together with an NFT to a Hong Kong-based buyer, as per the report.

The painting was reportedly sold for HK$180,000 ($23,168) worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) through art brokerage Macey & Sons this month.

It depicts the famous Shiba Inu dog mascot of Dogecoin walking in a spacesuit, with a space shuttle flying behind a bitcoin “comet” in the background.

See Also: NFT Growth Remains Strong As Shown By Axie Infinity, OpenSea, CryptoPunks, Says Analyst

Why It Matters: NFTs, blockchain-based tokenization of collectible items or art pieces, allow users to own digital assets like retail estate, art, digital sneakers, and video moments. It is a digital asset that is unique and indivisible.

Some NFT artworks that have recorded sky-high valuations recently include Beeple’s ‘The First 5000 Days’ NFT based digital artwork, which was sold for $69 million in an auction in March.

While Beeple’s NFT features art only in a digital format, the TaMen token is pegged to the physical piece of the Dogecoin art and establishes its authenticity, SCMP noted.

Doge, the classic meme behind Dogecoin, was sold for about $4 million in an auction in June, making it the most expensive meme to be sold as NFT so far.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up almost 13.1% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2248 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, NFTs Big Deal At Tokyo 2020: How Crypto-Savvy Olympians Can Feel Right At Home

Photo: For representative purposes only via Pixabay; doesn't represent the actual art sold by TaMen. 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

How Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders Are Saving On Federal Taxes Using A Loophole

A key tax loophole can help holders of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to save on their federal tax bills in the U.S., according to a read more

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin To Feature Alongside Jane Fonda, Ashton Kutcher In 'Stoner Cats' NFT Show

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin will feature alongside Jane Fonda and Ashton Kutcher in “Stoner Cats,” an animated web series produced by actress Mila Kunis. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Soaring Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 15.4% higher at $0.23 at press time amid a rise in major coins as the global crypto market cap soared 12.14% to $1.53 trillion in the early hours of Monday.  read more

Should You Sell Dogecoin And Take Profit Or Hodl And Wait For 'Moonshot?' Meme Coin's Creator Says This Is How He Would Play It

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has advised investors to trade in the meme cryptocurrency similar to how he plays casinos. read more