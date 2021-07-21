Contessoto May No Longer Be A Dogecoin Millionaire But Says He's Still Buying The Dips

Famed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investor Glauber Contessoto is no longer a Dogecoin millionaire but said Tuesday he is continuing to buy the dips in the meme coin.

What Happened: Contessoto, who goes by the username “SlumDOGE Millionaire” on Twitter, said he purchased $5,000 worth of Dogecoin during what he believes is the last dip. He thinks the meme coin “hit the very bottom” at $0.16 early Tuesday morning.

Just bought what I consider to be the last dip. Let’s hope I’m right lol #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/YxKRdYQeLt — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) July 20, 2021

Contessoto added that Doge is his “savings account.”

#Dogecoin is my savings account, we’ll see how it all pans out. This will either change the game or be a train wreck, but until then I’ll take a rain check — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) July 20, 2021

The Dogecoin investor said earlier this month that he will “double down” by investing $25,000 in the meme cryptocurrency following the drop in its price. He had bought $5,300 worth of Dogecoin at $0.17 last week.

Why It Matters: Contessoto, who invested his life savings in Dogecoin earlier this year, became a Dogecoin millionaire after his holdings in the meme cryptocurrency touched $2 million in May.

Despite lost his millionaire status following the selloff in the cryptocurrency markets in June, Contessoto refused to sell his holdings in the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency and said he plans to hold it for more than a year.

Dogecoin’s surge to prominence this year can be attributed to endorsements from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and other celebrities.

While the cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gain stands at 2,939.7%, it is down almost 76.6% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached in May.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 3.5% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1749 at press time.

Photo by Wayan Vota on Flickr