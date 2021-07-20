Contrarian Crypto Investor Publishes Guide On How To Survive The Bitcoin Bear Market

What Happened: Crypto markets are experiencing another sharp selloff overnight led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which lost support $30,000 for the second time this year.

As the overall crypto market cap dropped 7.62% in the past 24-hours to $1.19 trillion, most market participants had confirmed a bearish outlook for the near term.

Bear markets offer ideal opportunities for those with long-term vision. — Jeff Kirdeikis (@JeffKirdeikis) July 20, 2021

In light of the recent events, Crypto Whale, known for his “unbiased and contrarian” views, published a complete 101 guide on how to survive the Bitcoin bear market.

According to him, we are in the “denial stage” of the market cycle, given that popular crypto influencers are still calling for new all-time highs.

“While many still believe Bitcoin will push beyond $100K or $1,000,000 in the short term, I think these predictions are a mixture of wishful thinking and irrational exuberance. It’s very clear we’re in a bear market,” he said.

“This market will not be forgiving, and continue to expand the losses of those who jumped in late, and failed to properly manage their risks.”

Mr. Whale advised against investing with emotions and recommended following bears in a bear market. In his view, Bitcoin will eventually tank back below $7000 in 2022.

“In bear markets, Cash is King,” he stated, explaining that having funds in the bank beats keeping them on an unregulated exchange.

“Inflation is around 5% in the US. While that might seem like a lot, imagine how much you would lose if Bitcoin dropped 85% or 95%.”

Highlighting another mistake that most investors make, Mr. Whale cautioned against buying the dip too early.

“This next bear market is expected to be the largest one ever. With the entire world focused on the crypto industry, the volatility will be crazy,” he explained while advising against buying until most people have sold in fear.

He also recommended avoiding investment in “shit coins and zombie projects” entirely and focusing instead on quality cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals.

“During uncertain times, it’s important to focus on projects with rock-solid utility, strong fundamentals, and durable competitive advantages,” he said.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $29,786, down over 3% in the past 24-hours.